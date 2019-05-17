Alabama boycott gains pace as abortion law sparks dismay

Taos, US — A movement to boycott Alabama over its near-ban on abortion gained momentum on Thursday as officials in Maryland and Colorado called for economic retaliation and online flyers urged people not to buy anything in, or from, Alabama.

A day after the southern state passed the country's most restrictive abortion law, Maryland's Democratic comptroller, Peter Franchot, said he would advise his state's $52bn pension fund to divest from Alabama, and urged other states to follow suit.

Colorado's Democratic secretary of state Jena Griswold called for a boycott of Alabama and urged the Election Center, an organisation that trains election officials from across the country, to move out of the state.

The hashtag #BoycottAlabama gained momentum online, with activists calling for boycotts of products ranging from Mercedes-Benz cars to broiler chickens that are produced in Alabama.

"The radical anti-abortion bill signed into law yesterday by the governor of Alabama is a malicious assault on the rights and protections of women," Franchot wrote on Facebook. "I can work to ensure that Maryland's taxpayer dollars are not used to subsidise extremism."

Griswold said Colorado state employees regularly travel to Auburn, Alabama to attend the Certified Election Registration Administrator (Cera) training and certification.

"I will not authorise the spending of state resources on travel to Alabama for this training or any other purpose," Griswold said. "This is one action that I can take in response to this egregious law against women.