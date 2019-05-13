Peronist landslide victory in key election a blow to Macri

Buenos Aires — A regional vote in Argentina’s Cordoba province, the country’s second-largest voting district, has underscored rising discontent with the political status quo in the recession-hit nation as it heads for presidential elections in October.

The key farming province strongly re-elected governor Juan Schiaretti, part of the moderate Peronist flank challenging President Mauricio Macri but which has also distanced itself from the more militant Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Amid economic turmoil that has battered Argentina’s markets, job losses and stubborn inflation, hard-hit voters have been losing faith in Macri, though many are wary of turning back to former president Fernandez, seen as the likely main contender.