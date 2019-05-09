Venezuela arrests Juan Guaidó’s deputy, towing car with him inside

Shortly before his arrest, Zambrano said on Twitter that agents of the SEBIN intelligence agency had encircled his vehicle outside the headquarters of the Democratic Action party.

“As we refused to get out of our vehicle, they used a tow truck to forcibly take us directly to the Helicoide,” a notorious political prison and the headquarters of the secret service, he tweeted.

The US, EU and several Latin American countries criticised Zambrano’s arrest.

On the Twitter account of its now-closed embassy in Caracas, Washington called the detention “illegal and inexcusable”. It warned of “consequences” if he is not immediately released.

Early on Thursday US President Donald Trump – whose country was among the first to back Guaido – said he was “discussing the terrible abuses by Maduro”.

Trump did not mention Zambrano but said the US will stand with the people of Venezuela “for however long it takes”.

Along with the US, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru protested his arrest while the EU said it was “another flagrant violation of the country’s constitution”.

Separately, Venezuela’s Supreme Court indicted three more MPs for backing Guaido’s uprising, which set off two days of clashes between security forces and protesters.

Attorney general Tarek William Saab said the clashes left six people dead.

The three lawmakers — named as Freddy Superlano, Sergio Vergara and Juan Andres Mejia — are accused of high treason and conspiracy.

This brings to 10 the number of opposition MPs indicted for supporting Guaido, following a court announcement on Tuesday that seven others will be prosecuted. Soon after the announcement, the Constituent Assembly – which effectively acts as a regime rubber stamp – stripped the seven of their parliamentary immunity.

Guaido was stripped of immunity on April 2.

The Constituent Assembly, which Maduro created to sideline the National Assembly, has said it would suspend the immunity of any MPs who backed the uprising.

Guaido said in a speech after the first indictments on Tuesday that the government’s “only response ... is to persecute, because they no longer govern, because they no longer have command”.

Venezuela has suffered five years of recession that has seen more than 2.7-million people flee poverty, hyperinflation, food shortages and insecurity since 2015, according to UN figures.

On Wednesday Maduro warned of a possible “military escalation” with neighbouring Colombia – which recognises Guaido as interim president – after Bogota accused Caracas of sheltering leftist guerrillas on its territory.

