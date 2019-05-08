China indicates it wants to make trade deal, US says

Washington — The US has received an indication from China that Beijing wants to make a trade deal, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday, after Washington announced it would raise tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports.

Trade delegations from Washington and Beijing are scheduled to begin their latest round of talks on Thursday.

"We got an indication they want to make a deal," Sanders told reporters. "Our teams are in continued negotiations. They're going to sit down tomorrow. We'll see what happens from there."

A Reuters report earlier quoted US government and private-sector sources as saying China had backtracked on almost all aspects of a draft trade agreement with the US.

The US will raise tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% effective from Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday that he would be "very happy with over $100bn a year in tariffs filling US coffers".

