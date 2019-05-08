World / Americas

China indicates it wants to make trade deal, US says

This is after Washington announced it would raise tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports from Friday

08 May 2019 - 17:54 Roberta Rampton
Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag are seen at the Qingdao free trade port area in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on May 8, 2019. File photo: AFP/STRINGER
Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag are seen at the Qingdao free trade port area in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on May 8, 2019. File photo: AFP/STRINGER

Washington — The US has received an indication from China that Beijing wants to make a trade deal, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday, after Washington announced it would raise tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports.

Trade delegations from Washington and Beijing are scheduled to begin their latest round of talks on Thursday.

"We got an indication they want to make a deal," Sanders told reporters. "Our teams are in continued negotiations. They're going to sit down tomorrow. We'll see what happens from there."

A Reuters report earlier quoted US government and private-sector sources as saying China had backtracked on almost all aspects of a draft trade agreement with the US.

The US will raise tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% effective from Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday that he would be "very happy with over $100bn a year in tariffs filling US coffers".

Reuters

US-China trade dilemma: how to hold Beijing’s feet to the fire

Deal ending trade war could be imminent
World
3 days ago

EDWARD LUCE: Upcoming US-China deal creates a blueprint for bilateral instability

World Trade Organisation is sidelined as the world’s two largest economies agree to settle disputes between themselves
Opinion
1 week ago

MARTIN WOLF: All-round optimism for stabilising Chinese economy

Despite future risks, hopes over the trade deal with the US and loosening of macroeconomic policy have lifted prospects for the economy
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Huawei executive in court to fight extradition in ...
World / Americas
2.
China indicates it wants to make trade deal, US ...
World / Americas
3.
Portugal produces best figures for cutting EU ...
World / Europe
4.
Taiwan and India to strengthen links as Beijing ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

China trade team still plans on US talks as Trump vows to raise tariffs

World / Americas

US-China trade dilemma: how to hold Beijing’s feet to the fire

World / Americas

EDWARD LUCE: Upcoming US-China deal creates a blueprint for bilateral ...

Opinion

Why Donald Trump is great news for Xi Jinping

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.