Michael Cohen starts his three-year jail stint

New York — After dramatic appeals and testimony in Congress, Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen is due to report to jail on Monday to serve a sentence he deems unjust because he was simply following his boss’s orders.

The long-time Trump admirer who once said he was ready to “take a bullet” for Trump is awaited at the federal prison in Otisville, New York, by 2pm.

He was sentenced to three years in prison in December, after admitting to having paid hush money during the 2016 election to two women who said they had had affairs with Trump — in violation of electoral laws — having committed tax fraud, and having lied to Congress.

The father of two children in their twenties, Cohen had hoped until the last moment that his sentence would be reduced, offering information to investigators that could compromise Trump and his family, including over the Russia investigation.

But even if special counsel Robert Mueller referred to the ex-attorney more than a hundred times in his report on Russian meddling in the US elections, prosecutors have not budged on Cohen’s sentence.