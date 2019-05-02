Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro dismisses ‘coup’ amid escalating crisis

Caracas — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and key military figures made a show of unity in a television broadcast on Thursday, seeking to reject claims by the US and the opposition that the armed forces high command was prepared to turn on him.

Flanked by defence minister Vladimir Padrino and military operations chief Remigio Ceballos, Maduro said in a dawn national address posted first to social media that the armed forces were "united, cohesive and subordinate to their constitutional mandate", just two days after opposition leader Juan Guaido again urged the military to join him to oust Maduro.

Venezuelans heeded a call from Guaido to take to the streets on Wednesday in a bid to force Maduro from power, but there was little concrete sign of change in a crisis that increasingly looks like a political stalemate.

Guaido, the head of the opposition-run National Assembly, is recognised as Venezuela's legitimate head of state by the US , the European Union and others, while Maduro is backed by countries including Russia, China and Cuba.

US officials have said the military high command was in discussions with the Supreme Court and representatives of Guaido over Maduro's exit, which would involve guarantees that members of the armed forces could keep their jobs in a transition government.

Elliott Abrams, the US special envoy for Venezuela, said Maduro cannot trust his top military leaders.

‘No loyalty’

"Even when they say, 'I am totally loyal, Mr President,' he cannot count on that," Abrams told broadcaster VPI on Wednesday.

"Almost everyone was involved with that, and so Maduro has to know that the high command is not truly loyal and they want a change."

The heightened tensions in the OPEC nation come more than three months after Guaido invoked the country's constitution to assume the interim presidency, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate. Maduro calls Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking a coup.