Joe Biden re-sets the US Democratic race for the polls

But some of their allies are beginning to open fire. Their main line of attack seeks to cast doubt on what Biden touts as his biggest strength: that he’s the most “electable” candidate to face President Donald Trump in 2020.

“Biden eerily reminds me of 2007 Hillary Clinton,” said Bakari Sellers, a former state legislator in South Carolina who is backing Harris in that state’s primary, a pivotal early contest that could play a big role in winnowing the field of candidates. “Joe Biden’s not saying anything — he’s not really giving people a reason to come out and vote for him. He’s just simply saying don’t vote for Trump, which I think is very dangerous.”

One candidate not adhering to the truce is Biden’s closest rival in the campaign, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, the runner-up to Clinton in the 2016 primaries. He quickly went on the offensive.

“I voted against the war in Iraq,” he said on CNN on Tuesday, the day after Biden’s kick-off rally in Pittsburgh. “Joe voted for it. I voted against the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), I voted against permanent normal trade relations with China — two trade agreements which cost us millions of good-paying jobs. Joe supported those agreements. I voted against the deregulation of Wall Street. Joe supported that legislation.”

It was a message designed to undercut Biden’s electability argument. Trump attacked Clinton on the same issues in 2016 and ended up winning a critical mass of voters who had backed Barack Obama in 2012, while prompting others to not bother voting. That argument is echoed by activists on the left.

Sean McElwee, an organiser and researcher with the progressive think-tank Data for Progress, argues that many voters in the Democratic base will turn away from Biden or not participate once they learn about his past votes in the US Senate on issues such as the Iraq war, bankruptcy protections and minimum sentencing requirements.

“I worry that what’s most dangerous for us is a nominee that makes the base of the Democratic Party feel like nobody cares about them.” If it’s Biden, he said, “Trump is going to use the same tactics like last time against Hillary Clinton.”

‘Proud of my record’

Biden declined to respond to Sanders’s criticisms during a campaign swing in Iowa. “I’m not going to get into a debate with my colleagues here,” he told reporters. “I’m proud of my record.”

Following Biden’s two-day visit to Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sanders announced a weekend trip to the state, which will hold the first contest in the nomination race in February 2020.

The other candidate going after Biden is Trump. On Wednesday morning he unleashed a string of tweets and retweets deriding Biden’s endorsement by the International Association of Fire Fighters. In an interview with Boston Herald Radio, Trump again called him “Sleepy Joe” and delivered some insults.

“He’s not as smart as Bernie and he’s not as quick, but he’s got different views,” Trump said. “They’re all pretty heavy leaning left, including him.”

Biden made clear he sees his main competition as Trump. “I understand the president has been tweeting a lot about me this morning. I wonder why the hell he’s doing that,” he said during a speech on Wednesday in Iowa City.

Even as he embraces his front-runner status, Biden will have to balance that against delivering an impression of an entitled establishment candidate. That image was a drag on Clinton in 2016 in her primary race against Sanders and in the general election against Trump.