Another Trump pick bows out of consideration for Fed board

Another candidate, businessman and long-shot presidential candidate Herman Cain, last week pulled out of the process to fill one of two remaining openings on the central bank board.

Trump has repeatedly ignored norms designed to protect the independent Fed from political influence, which could undermine its credibility, lambasting the central bank for raising interest rates and even this week calling for a drastic cut.

In that atmosphere, his nominations of Moore and Cain were viewed by some as an attempt to bring pressure from the inside. They also were criticised for their lack of qualifications, including by Republicans in the Senate.

Five of the 53 Republicans in the 100-member chamber said there were serious problems with Moore's candidacy.

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa hardened her opposition after the emergence of articles and speeches by Moore over the years, some of which have been criticised as sexist or trafficking in racism.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said Moore never should have been considered.

"First, Cain. Now, Moore. Thank goodness neither were actually nominated," Schumer said in a statement. "The only thing less funny than some of Mr Moore's tasteless, offensive, sexist 'jokes' was the idea that President Trump would even consider him for a seat on the Federal Reserve."

'Economic malpractice'

Moore, a 59-year-old economic and political commentator, advised Trump when he was running for president and has publicly expressed his opposition to raising interest rates, calling the last hike in December "economic malpractice".

He gave two interviews published within an hour of Trump's tweet to say that he was staying in the race despite the criticism and that a White House official had encouraged him to remain.

"I sure am," Moore told Bloomberg when asked if he would persist in seeking a Fed seat. "I'm not too concerned about this."

However, in those interviews he also disagreed with Trump's call to cut the benchmark lending rate by a full point.

He recently had tried to walk back from some of his comments about women, such as complaints that women's wage gains could pose a danger to families by outpacing those of men.