US anti-Semitic incidents near record high in 2018

Incidents in 2018 included the deadliest attack to date against US Jews last October and twice as many physical assaults

30 April 2019 - 13:08 Agency Staff
New York — Anti-Semitic incidents in the US remained at near-record high levels in 2018 — including the deadliest attack to date against US Jews last October and twice as many physical assaults, according to an Anti-Defamation League report published on Tuesday.

Three days after a gunman killed one person and wounded three on Saturday at the Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego, California, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released its annual report on anti-Semitic incidents, as it has since the 1970s.

2017 marked an unprecedented rise in such incidents, with 1,986 cases of harassment, vandalism or anti-Semitic attacks recorded, the organisation said. And in 2018, the figures were not much lower, with 1,879 incidents recorded, the third-highest level since the 1970s.

While incidents of vandalism slightly decreased in 2018 — 774 against 952 in 2017 — cases of harassment rose (1,066 incidents against 1,015).

Meanwhile, physical assaults doubled compared with 2017, with 39 incidents resulting in 59 casualties — including 11 deaths and two injuries from October's attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nearly all US states are affected, but California and New York saw the most incidents, with 341 and 340 respectively.

"We've worked hard to push back against anti-Semitism, and succeeded in improving hate crime laws, and yet we continue to experience an alarmingly high number of anti-Semitic acts," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director.

"We unfortunately saw this trend continue into 2019 with the tragic shooting at the Chabad synagogue in Poway," he said.

"It's clear we must remain vigilant... and denounce [anti-Semitism] in all forms, wherever the source and regardless of the political affiliation of its proponents."

