US consumer spending posts biggest increase since 2009

The surge in spending sets a stronger base for growth in consumption heading into the second quarter

29 April 2019 - 17:47 Swati Verma
A man carries a shopping bag in New York City, the US. Picture: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Washington — US consumer spending increased by the most in more than  nine-and-a-half years in March, but price pressures remained muted, with a key inflation measure posting its smallest annual gain in 14 months.

The surge in consumer spending reported by the commerce department on Monday sets a stronger base for growth in consumption heading into the second quarter after it slowed sharply in the first three months of 2019.  Tame inflation, however, supports the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to suspend further interest rate increases in 2019.

Fed officials are scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the economy and deliberate on the future course of monetary policy. The US central bank in March dropped forecasts for any interest rate increases in 2019, halting a three-year policy tightening campaign. The Fed raised borrowing costs four times in 2018.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, surged 0.9%  as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and spent more on health care. Consumer spending edged up 0.1%  in February. Data for January was revised up to show consumer spending rising 0.3% instead of the previously reported 0.1%  gain.

The release of the February spending data was delayed by a five-week partial shutdown of the federal government that ended on January 25. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending jumping 0.7%  in March.

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending increased 0.7%  in March. This so-called real consumer spending was unchanged in February. The data was included in last Friday’s first-quarter GDP  report.

March’s surge in real consumer spending suggested an acceleration in consumption was likely in the second quarter. Consumers spending increased at a 1.2% annualised rate in the first quarter, the slowest in a year. The overall economy grew at a 3.2%  rate last quarter.

US treasury yields were little changed after the consumer spending and inflation data. The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies. US stock index futures were trading slightly lower.

In March, spending on goods rebounded 1.7%, with outlays on long-lasting manufactured goods such as cars shooting up 2.3%. Spending on goods fell 0.5%  in February. Outlays on services increased 0.5% in March, driven by health-care spending, after rising 0.4%  in February.

Inflation was benign, with the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy components unchanged in March after edging up 0.1%  in February. That lowered the year-on-year increase in the so-called core PCE price index to 1.6%, the smallest increase since January 2018, from 1.7% in February.

The core PCE index is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. It hit the central bank’s 2%  inflation target in March 2018 for the first time since April 2012.

In March, personal income ticked up 0.1% after rising 0.2%  in February. Wages rose 0.4%  in March after advancing 0.3%  in the prior month.

Savings fell to $1.03-trillion in March from $1.16-trillion in February. The saving rate dipped to 6.5% in March  from 7.3%  in February.

Reuters

