US consumer spending posts biggest increase since 2009

Washington — US consumer spending increased by the most in more than nine-and-a-half years in March, but price pressures remained muted, with a key inflation measure posting its smallest annual gain in 14 months.

The surge in consumer spending reported by the commerce department on Monday sets a stronger base for growth in consumption heading into the second quarter after it slowed sharply in the first three months of 2019. Tame inflation, however, supports the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to suspend further interest rate increases in 2019.

Fed officials are scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the economy and deliberate on the future course of monetary policy. The US central bank in March dropped forecasts for any interest rate increases in 2019, halting a three-year policy tightening campaign. The Fed raised borrowing costs four times in 2018.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, surged 0.9% as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and spent more on health care. Consumer spending edged up 0.1% in February. Data for January was revised up to show consumer spending rising 0.3% instead of the previously reported 0.1% gain.

The release of the February spending data was delayed by a five-week partial shutdown of the federal government that ended on January 25. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending jumping 0.7% in March.

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending increased 0.7% in March. This so-called real consumer spending was unchanged in February. The data was included in last Friday’s first-quarter GDP report.

March’s surge in real consumer spending suggested an acceleration in consumption was likely in the second quarter. Consumers spending increased at a 1.2% annualised rate in the first quarter, the slowest in a year. The overall economy grew at a 3.2% rate last quarter.