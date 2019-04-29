World / Americas

Israel’s UN envoy says New York Times must be held accountable for anti-Semitic cartoon

The newspaper apologised for the cartoon on Saturday, saying the image was offensive, and it was ‘an error of judgment to publish it’

29 April 2019 - 17:25 Agency Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: EPA/JIM HOLLANDER
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

UN, US — Israel's UN ambassador on Monday demanded that the New York Times hold accountable those responsible for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon, despite an apology issued by the newspaper.

The cartoon, which appeared in the international edition on Thursday, depicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump — who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said the cartoon "could have been taken from the pages of Der Sturmer, the Nazi propaganda paper, and yet these actions have gone unpunished".

The newspaper apologised for the cartoon on Saturday, saying: "The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it."

Danon said: "I am not in a position of accepting or not accepting the apology, but if somebody make a mistake, I think somebody should be accountable," adding that such images can incite violence against Jews.

On Sunday, the NYT issued an additional statement saying it was "deeply sorry" and committed to "making sure nothing like this happens again".

"We have investigated how this happened and learnt that, because of a faulty process, a single editor working without adequate oversight, downloaded the syndicated cartoon and made the decision to include it on the opinion page," it said.

The NYT said the matter was under internal review and that they "anticipate significant changes".

"Those who engage in anti-Semitism must be punished, whether it's here at the UN, political leaders, editors, policy pundits or college professors," said Danon, who spoke to reporters ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

AFP

LETTER: Donald Trump’s financial war will backfire

Dollar will collapse and cause worldwide economic depression
Opinion
12 hours ago

MARTIN WOLF: The terrible rise of deranged strongmen buoyed by fear and rage

The examples of elected despots are everywhere, from Putin to Trump, and according to a freedom index, the world wants more
Opinion
5 days ago

Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain after outcry

Cancellation due to security concerns
World
2 weeks ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Netanyahu may now annex all Jewish settlements

Newly re-elected Israeli prime minister needs to do something to avoid jail on corruption charges
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
US consumer spending posts biggest increase since ...
World / Americas
2.
Pakistan plans to bring 30,000 madrasas under ...
World / Middle East
3.
Sri Lanka on alert for attacks as archbishop ...
World / Asia
4.
Indonesia demands 20 years for French drug ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

MARTIN WOLF: The terrible rise of deranged strongmen buoyed by fear and rage

Opinion

Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain after outcry

World / Middle East

THE LEX COLUMN: Netanyahu may now annex all Jewish settlements

Opinion

Trump’s Mideast plan and bribery charges to dominate Netanyahu’s fifth term

World / Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu wins re-election, main challenger concedes defeat

World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.