Trump prods Japan for more car plants in US

US president discusses with his Japanese counterpart prospects such as Toyota’s $13bn US investment plan

28 April 2019 - 19:27 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the US, April 26 2019. Picture: MANDEL NGAN / AFP
Washington — US President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to have Japanese carmakers produce more vehicles in the US according to a readout of their meeting provided by the US ambassador to Japan. 

The two last week discussed public announcements by Japanese carmakers, including Toyota  decision to invest more in US plants.

“We talked about the need to see more movement in that direction but I think the president feels very positive that we will see such movement because all the economics support that,” said ambassador William Hagerty.

Trump told a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday that Abe said Japan would invest $40bn in US car factories, though Trump did not give details on the timeline for the planned investments.

Toyota, Japan’s largest carmaker, said in March it would exceed a 2017 pledge to invest $10bn over five years with a new commitment to reach nearly $13bn over that period.

Trump has prodded Japanese carmakers to add more jobs in the US as the White House threatens to impose tariffs of up to 25% on imported vehicles, on the grounds of national security.

Trump on Friday said it is possible that the US and Japan could reach a new bilateral trade deal by the time he visits Tokyo in May, but he and Abe cited areas where they differ on trade.

“We want to ensure that the US has trading terms with Japan that are no less favourable than any other nation,” Hagerty said. He added that Trump is planning to attend the summit of the Group of 20 industrialised nations set to take place in Osaka, Japan in June.

Separately, Trump was optimistic trade talks with China would be successful, the ambassador said.

Reuters

