World / Americas

Argentina’s peso and debt rattled as economic crisis bites

25 April 2019 - 18:22 Adam Jourdan and Walter Bianchi
Argentinian President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires, April 22 2019. Picture: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP
Argentinian President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires, April 22 2019. Picture: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP

Buenos Aires — Argentina's embattled peso currency was sharply weaker on Thursday, hitting  a new record low against the US dollar and cranking up the challenge facing President Mauricio Macri's government as it looks to tame unruly local markets.

The peso was down about 5% as of midday local time after tripping 3.52%  lower on Wednesday as uncertainty over a recession and high inflation fed investor nervousness about elections in October.

Argentinian debt was also hit, with bond yields rising sharply, while an index of the Latin American nation's risk has leapt to its highest level in five years, far outstripping other similar emerging markets.

Macri's re-election bid is looking increasingly fraught as he struggles to tame annual inflation running above 50% and placate a electorate hard-hit by the economic malaise, a volatile peso and rising poverty.

This has spooked markets even beyond Argentina, concerned about political uncertainty and the possibility of debt restructuring under a new leadership.

"When a high-profile country like Argentina comes under pressure, everybody loves to sell," said Edwin Gutierrez, Aberdeen Standard Investment's head of emerging market debt.

"It never tends to last very long but that is the nature of the beast, the correlation causes the knee-jerk reaction."

Macri is facing a rising challenge in the polls from arch rival former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, seen as a riskier prospect by investors because of her past populist policies. Some polls show her now beating Macri in a run-off.

The president — who struck a $56.3bn  financing deal with the International Monetary Fund in 2018  — has also been forced towards more populist policies, including a freeze on prices for some food staples and services.

Argentina's benchmark interest rate, set by daily auctions of short-term "Leliq" notes, rose back above 70% on Thursday. The central bank has been forced to hike rates to world-high levels to help stem a slide in the peso.

Reuters

Argentina introduces price controls as inflation spirals

Inflation that has reached almost 55% over the past 12 months could hurt President Mauricio Macri's re-election hopes in October
World
1 week ago

IMF approves $56.3bn financing deal for beleaguered Argentina

The agreement clears the way for the embattled South American economy to receive a larger amount of funding at a faster pace than originally ...
World
5 months ago

Argentina’s peso extends rally as central bank frets

The value of the currency has risen 11.2% so far in October but it is still down about 50% since the start of the year
World
6 months ago

Most read

1.
China in bid to allay fears of debt risk in its ...
World / Asia
2.
No prisoner swap with Iran, says UK
World
3.
Cyclone Kenneth batters Comoros and heads to ...
World / Africa
4.
Indian state vows to end homelessness with free ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.