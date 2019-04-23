US Congress deadline looms for Donald Trump’s tax returns

Washington — The US treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) face a final deadline on Tuesday for handing over President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Democrats in Congress, in a showdown that could mire the administration and lawmakers in a lengthy legal fight.

Representative Richard Neal, Democratic chair of the House of Representatives ways and means committee, requested six years of Trump’s individual and business returns on April 3 and has set a final deadline of 5pm on Tuesday, informing IRS commissioner Charles Rettig in a letter that failure to comply would be viewed as a denial.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has vowed that Trump’s tax returns would “never” be handed over to Democrats. But treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said he intends to “follow the law” while pledging to keep the IRS from being “weaponised” for political gain.

“As I understand it, the president’s pretty clear: Once he’s out of audit, he’ll think about doing it, but he’s not inclined to do so at this time,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said in an interview on Fox News on Tuesday morning.

As ways and means committee chair, Neal is the only lawmaker in the House of Representatives authorised to request taxpayer information under a federal law that says the treasury secretary “shall furnish” the data.

Democrats say they are confident of succeeding in any legal fight over Trump’s returns.

“The law is on our side. The law is clearer than crystal. They have no choice: they must abide by [it],” representative Bill Pascrell, who has been leading the Democratic push for Trump’s tax records, said.