Herman Cain withdraws from consideration for Fed seat

Washington — Herman Cain, facing resistance from his own political party, has withdrawn from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Four Republican US senators in recent weeks voiced opposition to Trump's expected nomination of Cain, likely enough to deny the former Republican presidential candidate the support he needed to secure Senate confirmation for the post.

Economists and critics have expressed concerns about loyalists of Trump serving on the traditionally nonpartisan US central bank.

Cain has been a public advocate of many of Trump's policies, as has Stephen Moore, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, who Trump has also said he wants to nominate for one of two vacant seats on the seven-member Fed Board of Governors in Washington.

Multiple Democrats on Monday renewed calls for Moore to be taken out of consideration.

Cain had vowed to fight on in several interviews, and had said he was under attack as a nominee because he is a conservative. Cain's bid for president in 2012 was derailed by accusations of sexual harassment that recently resurfaced and which he has repeatedly denied.

"My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes. Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!" Trump said in a Twitter post.