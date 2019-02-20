Venezuela ‘on alert’ after Trump’s threats

Caracas — Venezuela’s military said on Tuesday it was on alert at its frontiers following threats by US President Donald Trump and suspended air and sea links with the island of Curaçao ahead of a planned aid shipment.

Opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan Guaidó has vowed to bring aid in from various points on Saturday “one way or another”, despite military efforts to block it.

But commanders doubled down on their allegiance to President Nicolás Maduro after Trump urged them to abandon him.

“The armed forces will remain deployed and on alert along the borders ... to avoid any violations of territorial integrity,” said defence minister Vladimir Padrino.

Regional commander Vladimir Quintero later confirmed media reports that Venezuela has ordered the suspension of air and sea links with Curaçao and the nearby Netherlands Antilles islands of Aruba and Bonaire.

Shipments of food and medicine for Venezuelans suffering in the country’s economic crisis have become a focus of the power struggle between Maduro and Guaidó. Aid is being stored in Colombia near the Venezuelan border and Guaidó aims also to bring in consignments via Brazil and Curaçao, which is off the coast of Venezuela.

A Brazilian presidential spokesperson said the country is co-operating with the US to supply aid to Venezuela but would leave it to Venezuelans to take the goods over the border. Maduro says the aid plan is a smokescreen for a US invasion. He blames US sanctions and “economic war” for Venezuela’s crisis.

Guaidó has appealed to military leaders to switch allegiance to him and let the aid through. He has offered military commanders an amnesty if they abandon Maduro. But the military high command has so far maintained its public backing for Maduro — seen as key to keeping him in power.

“We reiterate unrestrictedly our obedience, subordination and loyalty” to Maduro, Padrino said.