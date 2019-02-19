World / Americas

Bernie Sanders to try for US presidency again in 2020

19 February 2019 - 14:53 Susan Heavey
US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Picture: AFP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Picture: AFP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Washington — US Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, will seek to run for the White House again in 2020, he said in an interview that aired on Tuesday.

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, made the announcement in an interview on Vermont Public Radio (VPR). He promised a “very different campaign” in an effort to oust Republican President Donald Trump.

“The current occupant of the White House is an embarrassment to our country,” Sanders told VPR. “He is a pathological liar … he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants.”

Sanders joins an increasingly crowded field seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to run against Trump next year.

The list already includes his fellow senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

He is expected to make an official campaign announcement later on Tuesday in an online video, according to VPR.

Reuters

