Thousands of Venezuela volunteers begin preparing US aid entry

Without revealing details that could jeopardise the operation, Guaido said volunteer brigades will travel in a bus caravan to entry points for the aid which he wants to come in next Saturday.

Coromoto Crespo, 58, said he volunteered because of the urgent need for supplies.

“To find medicines requires a miracle. I need tablets for high blood pressure, and what I find, I can’t pay for,” Crespo said. “One of my relatives died because of a lack of antibiotics.”

Guaido has targeted February 23 for entry of the aid, more of which arrived for the stockpile on Saturday. Three US military cargo planes delivered several dozen more tons of food assistance to Cucuta.

Another US aircraft is due in the Caribbean island of Curacao from Miami on Tuesday, and a collection centre for Brazilian aid will open Monday on the border, Guaido’s team said.

The US shipment on Saturday was accompanied by a delegation led by Mark Green, head of the US Agency for International Development.

US assistance has been blocked by containers which Maduro loyalists placed on a border bridge to prevent access.

Talks

On another front, Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed having held two meetings with special US envoy Elliott Abrams. Arreaza, who travelled to New York on February 13, said he held the talks with Abrams at the request of the state department. He declined to comment on the substance of their discussions.

Guaido repeated his call on Venezuela’s military — whose support for Maduro has been crucial — to let the aid pass.

“You have, in your hands, the possibility of fighting alongside the people who are suffering the same shortages you are,” Guaido said in a tweet addressed to soldiers.

A state department spokesperson, Julie Chung, issued a similar plea during a news conference in Cucuta, urging the military to stand aside at a time when Venezuelans are “dying of hunger”.

Maduro asserts that aid could be used as a way for the US to invade. He called for reinforced border security and dismissed the arriving “crumbs” as “rotten and contaminated food”.

On Friday Maduro instructed his army to prepare a “special deployment plan” for the 2,200km border with Colombia. He said he would examine “what new forces” might be needed to keep the frontier “inviolable”.

Maduro has assailed the US aid as a “show” but Arreaza said he would be willing to meet with “the devil” if it helped ensure Venezuelan sovereignty.

About 2.3-million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2015 as the crisis intensified, said the UN.

Guaido accuses Maduro of being a “usurper” over his controversial reelection in 2018 in polls widely branded as fraudulent.

Maduro, the hand-picked successor to socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez, blames Venezuela’s woes on US sanctions, more of which were added on Friday.

He said 6-million families had benefited from subsidised food boxes and he claimed to have bought 933 tons of medicines and medical supplies from China, Cuba and Russia, his main international allies.

“We paid for it with our own money because we’re beggars to no one,” Maduro said.

AFP