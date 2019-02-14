World / Americas

Nasa says farewell to the little Mars rover that could

Nasa engineers lost contact with the solar-powered vehicle, Opportunity, on June 10 during a dust storm that encircled Mars

14 February 2019 - 17:43 Alex Dobuzinskis
A computer-generated image obtained on August 31 2018 shows the Opportunity rover. Picture: AFP/NASA
A computer-generated image obtained on August 31 2018 shows the Opportunity rover. Picture: AFP/NASA
Image: -

Los Angeles — Opportunity, a remarkably durable Nasa rover designed to roll along the surface of Mars for three months, has stopped communicating with Earth after 15 years of service, officials said on Wednesday, ending a mission that astounded the US space agency.

Engineers lost contact with the solar-powered vehicle on June 10 during a dust storm that encircled Mars. Since then, Nasa officials made numerous attempts to reach the six-wheeled rover, which is about the size of a golf cart.

Opportunity's equipment may have been compromised by the storm, which struck while the rover was at a site called Perseverance Valley and blotted out sunlight needed by the robot's solar panels, officials said.

The vehicle was built to drive 1km, but ended up covering 45km and lasting longer on Mars than any other robot sent to the surface of the Red Planet.

On Tuesday, engineers sent a transmission in a last attempt to revive the rover, but heard nothing back, said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

"It is, therefore, that I am standing here with a sense of deep appreciation and gratitude that I declare the Opportunity mission as complete," Zurbuchen said during an online video presentation at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Wet and warm Mars

As Opportunity explored craters on Mars, it gathered evidence to demonstrate the planet in the ancient past was wet and warm enough to possibly sustain life, Nasa said. That included the discovery of white veins of the mineral gypsum, an indication of water moving through underground fractures.

Opportunity landed on Mars in January 2004, a few weeks after its rover twin, Spirit.

Spirit ended its mission in 2010 after becoming stuck in soft soil.

The Opportunity mission cost more than $1bn, with about 300 JPL staff members dedicated to the project soon after it landed, John Callas, project manager for Mars Exploration Rovers, said by phone.

The team had dwindled to 30 by the time Opportunity went silent, he said. Its members are going to other projects.

Another Nasa rover called Curiosity, which arrived on Mars in 2012, continues its work on the Martian surface, collecting soil samples to analyse them for signs of organic compounds.

And Nasa's InSight spacecraft, the first robotic lander designed to study the deep interior of a distant world, touched down safely on the surface of Mars in November, with instruments to detect planetary seismic rumblings never measured anywhere but Earth.

InSight and the next Mars rover mission, scheduled for 2020, are both seen as precursors for eventual human exploration of Mars, an objective Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine has said might be achieved as early as the mid-2030s. 

Reuters

EXCLUSIVE: How Microsoft reinvented itself

After falling behind for a time, it shot ahead of the competition with imagination and boldness
Money & Investing
1 month ago

China ‘lifts mysterious veil’ by landing probe on dark side of the moon

The achievement ‘opens a new chapter in human lunar exploration’, says Chinese state media
World
1 month ago

After six months travelling, Nasa’s spacecraft should land on Mars on Monday

The site is roughly 600km from the 2012 landing spot of the car-sized Mars rover Curiosity, the last spacecraft sent to the Red Planet by Nasa
World
2 months ago

Human explorers searching for life on Mars may end up killing it

And bringing back life from the planet may not be such a good idea either, writes David Weintraub
Life
2 months ago

Nasa’s new heat shield may help humans get to Mars

The new technology protects larger payloads when entering a planet’s atmosphere, such as Mars or Venus, but no word yet on Uranus
World
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Cuba charges US moving special forces closer to ...
World / Americas
2.
EU targets Google, Amazon with new unfair ...
World / Europe
3.
German spy agency probes Russia links to ...
World / Europe
4.
Former US Air Force officer faces spying charge ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.