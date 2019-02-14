Cuba charges US moving special forces closer to Venezuela

Havana — Cuba charged on Thursday that the US was secretly moving special forces closer to Venezuela as part of a plan to intervene in the South American country using the pretext of a humanitarian crisis.

A “Declaration of the Revolutionary Government” charged recent events in the country amounted to an attempted coup that had so far failed.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has been trying to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and hand over power to Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly.

Guaido invoked a constitutional provision to assume the presidency three weeks ago, arguing that Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was a sham.

These events, the declaration said, had led the US to impose drastic sanctions causing damage “1000 times greater” than the aid it is trying to force on the country.