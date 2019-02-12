World / Americas

US legislators delay sanctions hearing, citing scheduling changes

Hearing was to examine efficiency of sanctions against North Korea, Iran, Russia and Venezuela

12 February 2019 - 18:55 Susan Heavey
A man walks by the US Capitol building in Washington, US, in this February 8 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
Washington — The US House Financial Services committee postponed a hearing planned for Tuesday on the use of US sanctions against North Korea, Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

Committee chair Maxine Waters said the hearing would be held later. The delay was “due to scheduling changes in the House of Representatives,” the panel said.

The Russian rouble, which was also buoyed by higher oil prices, climbed on Tuesday after the posting about the delay on the US House of Representatives website.

Representatives for the Democratic-controlled panel made no comment.

The hearing, titled "The use of sanctions and economic statecraft in addressing US national security and foreign-policy challenges”, was to examine the efficiency of major US sanctions programmes.

In particular, legislators aimed to review the Trump administration’s actions toward Moscow, including the US Treasury’s recent ones on Russian companies owned and controlled by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

US sanctions were ordered against aluminium giant Rusal and parent company En+ last year, given Deripaska’s influence over the firms, before the billionaire agreed in late 2018 to reduce his stake.

Deripaska and the largest companies in his portfolio were put on the US Treasury sanctions blacklist in April for what Washington said at the time was profiting from their association with a Kremlin conducting “malign activities” around the world.

Washington lifted the sanctions against the companies in January, but they still apply to Deripaska.

The US has also imposed sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear weapons programme.

The Trump administration withdrew the US from a 2015 international deal with Iran that had lifted sanctions in return for curbs on Tehran’s weapons programme, and moved to reinstate sanctions.

It imposed sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to squeeze President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Reuters

