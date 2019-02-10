World’s richest man Bezos shows in tabloid spat he will not be pushed around

San Francisco — He built one of the world’s most valuable companies from scratch, becoming the richest person on the planet. Now Jeff Bezos is intent on showing he will not be bullied in a battle of wills with the politically connected owner of a newspaper tabloid.

The 55-year-old Bezos founded Amazon in his garage in 1994 and went on to grow it into a colossus that dominates online retail, with operations in streaming music and television, groceries, cloud computing, robotics, artificial intelligence and more.

His other businesses include The Washington Post newspaper and the private space company Blue Origin.

While Bezos has long been in the public eye because of Amazon’s growth and his estimated $133bn fortune, he was thrust into the spotlight with his announcement in January that he and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, are divorcing.

When the National Enquirer, controlled by President Donald Trump’s ally David Pecker, threatened to release lurid, intimate pictures of Bezos and his mistress, he fought back by releasing the details of his exchanges publicly.

“If in my position I can’t stand up to this kind of extortion, how many people can?” Bezos wrote on Medium.

The bombshell from Bezos brought a tidal wave of reactions, many praising his decision to face down Pecker and the Enquirer.

“Not everyone can stand up to bullies, thugs and extortionists, but if you can, you should,” said rival tech entrepreneur Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay.

Until recently, Bezos had been seen as a bookish but determined entrepreneur, running his businesses with ruthless determination but avoiding the limelight — steering clear of confronting Trump after a series of attacks by the president.

Road to riches

Bezos’s penchant for experimenting reportedly dates to a young age, with one widely shared story recounting how he tried to dismantle his own crib as a toddler.

His mother was a teenager when she gave birth to Bezos in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on January 12 1964.

“You shaped us, you protected us, you let us fall, you picked us up, and you loved us, always and unconditionally,” Bezos said in a Twitter message thanking his mom “for everything” on Mother’s Day in May 2018.

She remarried when her son was about four years old, and he was legally adopted by his Cuban immigrant stepfather who worked as an engineer at a major petrochemical company.

“My dad came here from Cuba all by himself without speaking English when he was 16 years old, and has been kicking ass ever since,” Bezos said in a Father’s Day tweet in June.