Spain and UK recognise Juan Guaido as Venezuela leader

Madrid — Spain and Britain on Monday became the latest nations to recognise Venezuela’s opposition chief, Juan Guaido, as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro defiantly rejected an ultimatum by European countries to call snap elections.

Already recognised by the US, Canada, Australia and several Latin American countries, Guaido is trying to force the socialist leader from power so he can set up a transitional government and hold new elections in the oil-rich but impoverished country.

After announcing the Spanish government’s official recognition of Guaido, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged the 35-year-old National Assembly head to “call elections as soon as possible, elections that have to be free and democratic”.

Sanchez added he wanted to spearhead a plan of humanitarian aid for Venezuela in the EU and UN.

UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt promptly followed suit. “UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held. Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis,” he said on Twitter.

Other European nations are expected to follow. Seven EU states had given Maduro a Sunday midnight deadline to call presidential elections or they would recognise Guaido.

But in an interview with Spanish television station Sexta broadcast on Sunday evening, Maduro said he would not “cave in to pressure” from those calling for his departure.