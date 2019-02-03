‘Good vibe’ US-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases

Washington — The US-China trade talks last week had a “good vibe” with much work remaining, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says as China followed through on a pledge to increase soybean purchases with orders of at least 1-million tons.

But US President Donald Trump’s optimism about prospects for a deal was tempered by China trade watchers, who questioned how much real progress was made on core US demands for structural policy changes in China.

Trump said on Thursday he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, perhaps twice, in the coming weeks to try sealing a comprehensive trade deal with Beijing, but acknowledged it is not yet clear whether a deal can be reached.

Kudlow, who participated in the talks as the director of the White House’s National Economic Council, said China’s engagement on core issues such as US complaints of Chinese policies that force the transfer of technology was far more extensive than in previous talks.

The talks “had a good vibe, they covered a lot of ground. Both sides looked at more specifics than ever before,” Kudlow said.

“We’re not ready to put things down on paper,” Kudlow said. “We’re a ways from that. Much hard work is still in front of us.”

A day after Chinese vice-premier Liu He closed the talks by telling Trump that China will increase purchases of US soybeans by 5-million tons, traders said that state-owned companies bought at least 1-million tons of the oilseed on Friday for shipment between April and July.