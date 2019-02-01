World / Americas

Arctic conditions in the US Midwest kill 21

Flights are still canceled, schools and businesses closed, with wind-chills likely to remain between -29°C and -46°C

01 February 2019 - 11:28 Agency Staff
A woman takes a selfie in front of a mostly frozen Bryant Park fountain in New York City, the US, on January 31 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
A woman takes a selfie in front of a mostly frozen Bryant Park fountain in New York City, the US, on January 31 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

Chicago — Brutally cold temperatures gripped the US Midwest on Thursday, freezing water mains, causing power outages, canceling flights and straining natural gas supplies.

Tens of millions of Americans shivered for a second day as the mercury dipped to record lows in several states.

At least 21 deaths have been attributed to the sub-zero weather and a weekend snowstorm that blanketed the same region. Many of the cold-related fatalities were in Michigan, where the governor said the death toll was still being confirmed.

Schools and businesses remained closed in several Midwestern states, people were encouraged to stay home, and travelers were stranded by grounded flights and halted trains.

In Michigan and Minnesota, natural gas supplies were under threat. Authorities asked residents to reduce heat consumption wherever possible and decreased heating in government buildings.

Water-mains froze in Detroit, Chicago and parts of Canada, and power outages were reported in Iowa and Wisconsin. Nearly 1,700 flights had been canceled in Chicago by Thursday afternoon. Airport crews worked in 15-minute increments on the tarmac to avoid frostbite.

Rail service Amtrak planned to begin partially restoring service after canceling all lines in and out of Chicago on Wednesday.

The deadly, sub-zero temperatures are expected to lift on Friday, but the misery will not end quickly in the roughly dozen states most affected.

“We are not done yet. We’ve got another 24 hours where the weather will be at dangerous levels,” Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer told a news conference.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said temperatures would slowly moderate, but the agency forecast wind-chills would remain between -29°C and -46°C over parts of the Upper Midwest.

The cold has frozen sections of Niagara Falls and sent blocks of ice floating down the river winding through downtown Chicago.

A tree is covered in ice at park beside the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on January 31 2019. Picture: AFP/LARS HAGBERG
A tree is covered in ice at park beside the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on January 31 2019. Picture: AFP/LARS HAGBERG

More snow to come

The Arctic air mass that descended from its usual northern rotation on Wednesday caused the second coldest day ever recorded in the Windy City, where residents reported hearing “frost quakes”.

Local television station WGN said booms heard by residents were likely from the frozen, water-saturated ground cracking under their feet.

The NWS said a low temperature of -29°C was recorded in Chicago on Thursday morning. The record low of -33°C was on January 20 1985. It said a historic low temperature for Illinois of -39°C had been reported in the town of Mt Carroll and was being reviewed before being declared a state record.

Record low temperatures were also reported in some towns in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Officials in multiple states warned that the extreme weather should be taken seriously, with the risk of hypothermia and frostbite setting in within minutes of exposure. There were also concerns over another round of snow after a weekend snowstorm inundated the areas now frozen by Arctic cold.

“We’ve gone from snow to freezing temperatures, wind-chill,” Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel said at a news conference. “With more snow on the way, we're not out of the woods yet.”

Hundreds of warming centres were opened for vulnerable residents such as seniors, and shelter capacities increased for the homeless. 

Among the dead was an 18-year-old University of Iowa student.  He was found unresponsive behind a campus building on Wednesday morning, when wind-chill temperatures in Iowa City were -46°C, according to local TV station KCCI.

Calls for conservation

While officials warned residents to remain on guard as long as the sub-zero weather persisted, authorities in Michigan and Minnesota also asked them to turn down their thermostats to conserve natural gas.

Supplies were strained due to high demand from home heaters and from a fire at a natural gas compressor station in Michigan, officials said. “This is not over and we are asking people to continue to keep the thermostat down,” Michigan governor Whitmer said.

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler suspended or curtailed operations at more than a dozen facilities in Michigan to conserve natural gas, the companies said.

City crews braved sub-zero weather to repair a number of frozen water-main breaks that plagued Motor City neighborhoods.  Chicago reported 22 broken water-mains, 16 of which had already been repaired.

America’s northern neighbour Canada was also contending with extreme cold, with frozen water pipes, snarled travel on a major waterway, and temperatures as low as -40°C on Wednesday.

AFP

US gripped by deep freeze that is colder than the South Pole

Minus 40°C is forecast for parts of Great Lakes region with schools closed, the postal service canceled and plans grounded
World
1 day ago

World is losing the race against climate change, warns UN chief

Antonio Guterres has urged politicians to do more to mitigate an impending disaster
World
7 days ago

Zimbabwe seeks wiser ways to use water

As El Niño brings drought and global warming brings heat, farmers are battling as groundwater infrastructure — their last resort — has been neglected
World
9 days ago

10 worst climate-linked disasters of 2018 cost $85bn

It’s hot out there, and getting hotter, with the 20 warmest years on record occurring within the last 22 
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa denies rift with ...
World / Africa
2.
Arctic conditions in the US Midwest kill 21
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwean teachers to go on strike as economic ...
World / Africa
4.
EU accuses eight banks of forming eurozone bond ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US gripped by deep freeze that is colder than the South Pole
World / Americas

How climate change is undermining the war against HIV in Africa
World / Africa

In dire report, Pentagon warns of US bases imperiled by climate change
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.