Arctic conditions in the US Midwest kill 21

Chicago — Brutally cold temperatures gripped the US Midwest on Thursday, freezing water mains, causing power outages, canceling flights and straining natural gas supplies.

Tens of millions of Americans shivered for a second day as the mercury dipped to record lows in several states.

At least 21 deaths have been attributed to the sub-zero weather and a weekend snowstorm that blanketed the same region. Many of the cold-related fatalities were in Michigan, where the governor said the death toll was still being confirmed.

Schools and businesses remained closed in several Midwestern states, people were encouraged to stay home, and travelers were stranded by grounded flights and halted trains.

In Michigan and Minnesota, natural gas supplies were under threat. Authorities asked residents to reduce heat consumption wherever possible and decreased heating in government buildings.

Water-mains froze in Detroit, Chicago and parts of Canada, and power outages were reported in Iowa and Wisconsin. Nearly 1,700 flights had been canceled in Chicago by Thursday afternoon. Airport crews worked in 15-minute increments on the tarmac to avoid frostbite.

Rail service Amtrak planned to begin partially restoring service after canceling all lines in and out of Chicago on Wednesday.

The deadly, sub-zero temperatures are expected to lift on Friday, but the misery will not end quickly in the roughly dozen states most affected.

“We are not done yet. We’ve got another 24 hours where the weather will be at dangerous levels,” Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer told a news conference.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said temperatures would slowly moderate, but the agency forecast wind-chills would remain between -29°C and -46°C over parts of the Upper Midwest.

The cold has frozen sections of Niagara Falls and sent blocks of ice floating down the river winding through downtown Chicago.