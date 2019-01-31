Brazil dam disaster death toll rises to 99

Sao Paulo — The death toll from the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster in Brazil rose to 99 on Wednesday, with another 259 missing and feared dead, the country’s civil-defence authorities said.

The dam, owned by Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale SA, burst on Friday, burying the company’s local offices, a busy lunchroom and a nearby village under a thick layer of reddish-brown mud. Rescue workers have said there is little chance any of the people still buried under the sea of sludge are alive and that the number of dead is expected to rise over coming days, as rescue efforts shifted to where the lunchroom swept away by a tide of mud probably settled.

An official close to the case said the final death toll could be more than 300.

Brazil’s government took further action on Wednesday to help people affected by the disaster, approving programmes to aid fishers and farmers in the region, while also developing a plan to inspect 3,386 dams around the country that pose a potential risk to human life.

Financial markets reacted well on Wednesday to a plan announced on Tuesday evening by Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman to accelerate its programme to dismantle 10 dams similar to the one that collapsed in Brumadinho, while halting all mining activity near them. Vale shares closed 9% higher at 46.60 reais ($12.65). The company’s stock price had plummeted on Monday, losing almost one-quarter of its value, then rose nearly 1% on Tuesday.