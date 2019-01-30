Trump has ordered Colombia to kill me, says Nicolas Maduro

Caracas/Moscow — Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolas Maduro accused US President Donald Trump of ordering his assassination while his main global backer Russia called on Wednesday for mediation in a stand-off deepening geopolitical splits.

The fight to control Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves, has intensified with new US sanctions and legal moves that may bring the arrest of opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido.

In an interview with Moscow’s RIA news agency, Maduro, 56, facing the biggest challenge to his rule since replacing Hugo Chavez six years ago, said Trump had ordered neighbouring Colombia to murder him.

“Donald Trump has without doubt given an order to kill me and has told the government of Colombia and the Colombian mafia to kill me,” Maduro said, reprising a constant accusation of his and Chavez’s over the years.

Bogota and Washington have routinely denied that, while foes say Maduro uses such accusations as a smokescreen when in trouble.

However, speculation of military action against him was fuelled this week when Trump adviser John Bolton carried a notepad with the words “5,000 troops to Colombia”.

In an early-morning tweet, Trump warned US citizens against travelling to Venezuela, given the unrest.

Russia, which like China has loaned and invested billions of dollars in Opec member Venezuela, called on Guaido to drop his demand for a snap election and instead accept mediation.

However, given the failure of previous rounds of dialogue, including one led by the Vatican, opponents are suspicious, believing Maduro uses them to quell protests and buy time.

Venezuela’s supreme court has imposed a travel ban on Guaido and frozen his bank accounts in apparent retaliation for oil sanctions imposed by the US that are expected to severely hit an already collapsing economy.

Global stand-off

The US is Venezuela’s largest crude importer, ahead of India and China, but the new measures limit transactions between US companies and state oil company PDVSA.

Oil prices held steady on Wednesday, as Venezuela supply concerns were offset by the bleak global economic outlook. PDVSA bonds could be excluded from key indexes, also impacting sovereign paper, Bank of America Merill Lynch said.

Guaido, who emerged from virtual anonymity as a political activist, is recognised as president by the US and most western-hemisphere nations.

The 35-year-old opposition politician, who is president of the national assembly, says Maduro fraudulently won a second term in 2018 and is offering an amnesty to military officials.

Maduro, who accuses Guaido of staging a US-directed coup against him, still has the support of the top military brass, and is unlikely to back down unless that changes.

In the RIA interview, Maduro reiterated that he is ready for talks with the opposition, but rejected calls for a snap election as blackmail.

“I won legitimately,” he said. “If the imperialists want a new election, let them wait until 2025.”

With the crisis deepening a showdown between Washington and Moscow across various global flashpoints, Maduro also expressed “pleasure and gratitude” for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s help.

Sources have told Reuters private military contractors who do secret missions for Moscow are in Venezuela.

A former union leader, bus driver and foreign minister, Maduro has overseen a shrinking economy and the migration of 3-million Venezuelans fleeing shortages and hyperinflation.

Guaido on Wednesday called for a mass march at the weekend. More than 40 people have died so far in and around the protests that began a week ago, the UN human rights office said. Hundreds have also been arrested, including children.

‘Defend the fatherland’

Government supporters have also attended large rallies led by Maduro allies, while the president visited military bases, including overseeing live-fire exercises in recent days.

He ordered the creation of 50,000 popular defence units, community groups charged with the “integral defence of the fatherland”.

Trump’s top advisers include Cold War-era hawks, and the Pentagon has refused to rule out military action, though most experts doubt that would happen.

US Vice-President Mike Pence met Guaido’s designated envoy to the US on Tuesday. Pence said they discussed recent sanctions actions, “highlighting that these deprive Maduro and his cronies access to corrupt income and … preserve the country’s wealth for the people of Venezuela”.