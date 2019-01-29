US sanctions Venezuelan state oil group, tightening screws on Maduro

Washington/Caracas — The Trump administration has imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), aimed at curbing the Opec member’s exports to the US severely and pressuring socialist President Nicolas Maduro to quit.

Minutes before the announcement on Monday, Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader who proclaimed himself interim president last week with US backing, said congress would name new boards of directors to the company and its US subsidiary, Citgo.

Guaido, supported by most Western countries, says Maduro stole his re-election and should resign to allow new, fair polls.

Maduro, in a live national broadcast on Monday, accused the US of trying to steal US refining arm Citgo Petroleum, the Opec member’s most important foreign asset, which also manages a chain of US petrol stations. He said Venezuela would take legal action in response.

In the first sign of serious retaliation, three informed sources told Reuters that PDVSA had ordered customers with tankers waiting to load Venezuelan crude for the US to prepay for the cargoes or they would not be authorised to fill the vessels or leave the ports.

The Trump administration sanctions stopped short of banning US companies from buying Venezuelan oil, but because the proceeds of such sales will be put in a “blocked account”, PDVSA is likely to quickly stop shipping much crude to the US, its top client.

“If the people in Venezuela want to continue to sell us oil, as long as the money goes into blocked accounts we will continue to take it, otherwise will we not be buying it,” said treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Oil at sea, already paid for, would continue its journey to the US, he said. White House national security adviser John Bolton said the measure would cost Maduro $11bn in lost exports over the next year and stop him accessing PDVSA assets worth $7bn.

While there are significant exceptions, such as rules that should allow Citgo to keep using Venezuelan crude in US refineries, the sanctions will probably cause some reordering of global oil flows as Venezuela seeks to sell elsewhere.

Gulf refineries that use Venezuela’s heavy crude will have to find other suppliers. Despite a sharp decline in oil exportsm due largely to mismanagement of the industry and the economic crisis, Venezuela remains the fourth-biggest vendor of oil to the US, supplying 500,000 barrels a day.

Citgo, Valero Energy Corporation and Chevron are the three largest buyers of Venezuelan crude in the US.

“They are not allowing tankers bound for Valero, Citgo and Chevron to leave Venezuelan ports if not prepaid,” said a PDVSA source.

Other exceptions in the sanctions will make it easier for Chevron to keep participating in a joint venture in Venezuela and allow US entities in Venezuela to keep buying PDVSA petrol.

The sanctions, set out in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, freeze US-based assets of PDVSA, Venezuela’s largest source of revenue.

The Trump administration had long held off targeting Venezuela’s vital oil sector for fear that it would hurt US refiners and raise oil prices for Americans. White House officials had also expressed concern about inflicting further hardship on the Venezuelan people.

The latest sanctions seem intended to add to the momentum that has mounted in recent weeks against Maduro at home and abroad.

US officials said the sanctions on PDVSA were intended to stop Maduro’s government from siphoning off funds from the oil group to maintain his grip on power.

Mnuchin said there were sufficient oil supplies to ensure no significant, short-term effect on US fuel prices. The US treasury would issue temporary licences to permit some transactions with PDVSA.

Even though the Venezuelan military has shown no sign of abandoning Maduro, Bolton said: “Our assessment based on numerous contacts on the ground is that the rank and file of the Venezuelan military is acutely aware of the desperate economic conditions in the country and we think they look for ways to support the national assembly government.”

Countries around the world have recognised Guaido, national assembly speaker, as Venezuela’s rightful leader. The US vowed to starve Maduro’s administration of oil revenue after he was sworn in on January 10 for a second term, dubbed widely as illegitimate.

Guaido’s team of advisers is rushing to take control of Citgo Petroleum, fearing a bond default that could leave half the company in creditors’ hands, say sources close to the talks.

Maduro has promised to stay in office, backed by Russia and China, which have bankrolled his government and fought off efforts to have his government disavowed by the UN.

Bolton reiterated that Maduro would be held responsible for the safety of US diplomats in Venezuela as well as Guaido and other opposition figures.

He also did not rule out US military intervention, although such action is widely considered unlikely.

“The president has made it very clear on this matter that all options are on the table,” Bolton said.

