Venezuela’s president faces mounting pressure from the opposition

Caracas — Bolstered by growing international support, Venezuela’s self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido is increasing pressure on the rule of Nicolas Maduro by calling for new elections and street protests, and offering amnesty to members of the military who defect.

The first major military officer to publicly switch his support to Guaido was Venezuela’s military attache in Washington, army colonel Jose Luis Silva.

In a video posted online on Saturday Silva urged “my brothers in the national armed forces” to recognise Guaido “as the only legitimate president”, in accordance with Venezuela’s constitution.

He said the constitution does not allow the military “to attack our equals, our brothers... don’t forget comrade commander, captain, everyone in a command position, we cannot nor should we attack the people”.

Guaido, who has galvanised a previously divided opposition, is offering an amnesty to anyone in the military who disavows Maduro, even suggesting amnesty for Maduro himself.

At a Caracas rally the 35-year-old opposition leader said he will announce a date for a grand march for change, and called on supporters to distribute on Sunday print and electronic copies of amnesty measures approved by the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which he has headed since January 5.

At least 26 people have been killed and more than 350 others were detained in clashes last week between anti-Maduro activists and security forces, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

The US on Saturday pressed all nations to “stand with the forces of freedom” in Venezuela, encouraged by a tougher European line on Maduro. Russia, however, backed the embattled Venezuelan president.