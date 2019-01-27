US and China resume high-stakes poker in trade talks

Trump wants to cut the soaring US trade deficit with China, which in 2017 hit a record $375bn, not including trade in services.

In 2018 the world’s two largest economies exchanged tit-for-tat tariffs on more than $360bn in two-way trade, with the largest amount, more than $250bn, imposed by Washington.

Trump’s protectionist moves have begun to weigh on the Chinese economy, which in 2018 posted its slowest economic growth in nearly three decades, causing Trump to claim he has the upper hand in the talks.

Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said Washington and Beijing remained “miles and miles” from the finish line in their talks, cautioning against putting too much hope for a final resolution at this week’s talks.

“I think next week’s negotiations will be critical in determining whether the Chinese are willing to talk about any of the structural issues the US is concerned about,” Edward Alden, a trade expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, said.

Early in January, Chinese officials signalled they were open to reducing the trade imbalance, but there has been scant sign of movement on Washington’s tougher demands.

A deal could be especially hard to reach should Beijing prove unwilling to cede any ground on the state subsidies at the heart of Xi’s vision for industrial pre-eminence.

“It will be very difficult to reach an agreement unless the Chinese are willing to address some of those issues,” said Alden.

The Chinese are likely to reject any US demand seen as an obstacle to the “Made in China 2025” strategic plan, according to Alden.

Launched in 2015, the plan aimed to achieve Chinese dominance in cutting-edge technologies likely critical to the future success of developed economies, including robotics, artificial intelligence, aerospace and electric vehicles.

Betty Wang, senior China economist at ANZ Banking Group, said Beijing was likely to hold steadfast to its industrial planning.

“Made in China 2025 is a necessary strategy for China to achieve sustainable development,” she said, adding that the general consensus held that China could not continue being the world’s factory floor in order to grow.

“China's transformation to high-end manufacturing and high value-added services is also a step China must go through for its domestic sustainable development,” she said.

Nevertheless, Chinese officials could offer a show of good will. State media reported in December that legislators were considering new foreign investment regulations that would ban forced technological transfers, or the requirement that foreign companies fork over intellectual property as a condition for access to the massive Chinese market.

AFP