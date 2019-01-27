Alert issued over new Brazil mine dam disaster as hundreds feared dead

Brumadinho, Brazil — An alarm warning of an imminent mining dam rupture went up early on Sunday in Brumadinho, the same Brazilian community where a dam collapsed killing 34 with hundreds more feared dead, firefighters and the mining company said.

An alarm warning of dangerously high water levels at a dam that is part of the Corrego do Feijao mining complex in southeastern Brazil went off at 5.30am (9.30am SA time), a statement by the mining company Vale read.

A dam at the same mining site burst on Friday, spewing millions of tons of treacherous sludge and engulfing buildings, vehicles and roads. Firefighters said they immediately began evacuating communities near the dam.

“Attention, general area evacuation!” blared a warning through loudspeakers in Brumadinho, population 39,000. “Find the highest point in the city,” the warning said.

The public prosecutor's office of the state of Minas Gerias announced late on Saturday authorities have frozen $3bn of Vale's assets.

Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman and Minas Gerais governor Romeu Zema earlier warned that the death toll from the Friday rupture could rise.

“From now, the odds are minimal [to find more people alive] and it is most likely we will recover only bodies,” Zema said late on Friday.

In Rio, Schvartsman spoke of a “human tragedy”.

Search and rescue operations, suspended overnight because of rain, resumed at 4am (8am SA time).

Dozens of helicopters were set to be deployed because the thick mud was treacherous for ground rescuers to venture into.

Among the more than 170 survivors rescued from the disaster, 23 were hospitalised with injuries.