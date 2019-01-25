Trump ally Stone charged as Mueller links campaign and leaked e-mail
Roger Stone is facing seven counts, five of false statements, and told a potential witness in the Mueller probe, ‘If you testify, you’re a fool’
New York/Washington - Roger Stone, a long-time Republican strategist and sometime confidant of US President Donald Trump, was arrested in Florida on Friday after being indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible co-ordination between the Trump campaign and Russia before the 2016 US election.
Stone is facing seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; five counts of false statements; and one count of witness tampering, according to the US justice department.
The indictment goes to the heart of Mueller’s investigation and could pose a serious risk to Trump. It lays out how Stone, after leaving his campaign in 2015, continued communicating regularly with unnamed senior campaign officials in the summer of 2016 about an organisation matching the description of WikiLeaks — and how a “senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone”.
That’s when WikiLeaks was publishing Democrats’ e-mails Mueller had previously alleged were obtained by Russian government hackers in an effort to interfere with the presidential election.
Stone made an initial appearance on Friday before US magistrate Judge Lurana S Snow at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, according to the special counsel’s office. White House officials didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment on the indictment.
The indictment cites a series of communications that Stone had with a Trump campaign official and others about WikiLeaks releasing material intended to damage his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Stone and a high-ranking member of the Trump campaign exchanged communications, and Stone said the group that had access to the stolen e-mails would release ‘a load every week going forward’
According to the indictment, by June or July 2016, Stone told “senior Trump campaign officials’’ that he knew WikiLeaks had damaging information about the Clinton campaign. He was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials inquiring about future releases.
After the release by WikiLeaks on July 22 2016, of e-mails stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), a senior Trump campaign official “was directed’’ to contact Stone about other damaging material, and he later told the Trump campaign about potential future releases, according to the indictment.
At the time of his false testimony to Congress, Stone was still in possession of many of the e-mails and text messages, including some from October 4 2016, according to Friday’s filing. Stone and a high-ranking member of the Trump campaign exchanged communications, and Stone said the group that had access to the stolen e-mails would release “a load every week going forward”.
He was also urging other witnesses to falsely testify, or to avoid it altogether, the indictment says. He told a person who was requested to voluntarily testify before a Congressional committee to pretend that he doesn’t know critical information that, in fact, he did know.
“If you testify, you’re a fool,” Stone texted the potential witness on December 1 2017, according to the filing. “Because of tromp I could never get away with a certain [sic] my Fifth Amendment rights but you can. I guarantee you you are the one who gets indicted for perjury if you’re stupid enough to testify.”
Dirty trickster
A self-described political showman and dirty trickster whose career dates to the Nixon administration, Stone was a Trump campaign aide until his abrupt departure in August 2015, but he remained an informal adviser.
Stone has given varying accounts about whether he had advance knowledge that WikiLeaks would post a cache of private e-mails stolen from the DNC, some of which embarrassed Democratic leaders and led to the resignation of the party chair in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign.
Even so, he has acknowledged exchanging private Twitter messages with an account claiming to be Guccifer 2.0, a hacker persona linked to the Russian government. A US indictment of 12 Russian hackers thought to be responsible for the DNC e-mail theft referred to an unnamed American close to senior members of the Trump campaign who was in contact with the hackers. Stone told CNN just after the July indictment that he was “probably” that person.
Before the e-mails were made public in October of 2016, Stone gave a speech and posted a series of tweets that seemed to foreshadow their disclosure and acknowledge that he served as a “back channel to Assange”, referring to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 because of his concerns that he would be arrested if he left the building.
Stone is alleged to have had advance notice that WikiLeaks would release personal e-mail stolen from the account of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta
Since then, Stone has denied any prior knowledge of the stolen e-mails. US prosecutors and intelligence agencies say that hackers commissioned by the Russian government were responsible for the theft.
CNBC, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, reported on May 3 that Mueller was focusing on interactions between Stone and Trump’s deputy campaign chair Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty in February to two counts stemming from the Russia probe and is cooperating with Mueller.
Gates had a long-time business relationship with the campaign’s chair Paul Manafort, who once ran a Washington lobbying firm with Stone. Manafort agreed to co-operate with Mueller after pleading guilty in September to conspiring against the US. The special counsel said he wasn’t always truthful with them in their conversations after the plea deal was reached, and there’s a hearing on Friday in Washington to determine whether that’s the case.
In the indictment, Stone is alleged to have had advance notice that WikiLeaks would release personal e-mail stolen from the account of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.
On August 21 2016 — two months before the mass release by WikiLeaks of the Democratic Party e-mails — Stone tweeted that “it will soon [be] Podesta’s time in the barrel”. Still, in his testimony before a House intelligence committee in September 2017, he testified falsely that he had no advance notice, according to the indictment.
Bloomberg