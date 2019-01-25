Trump ally Stone charged as Mueller links campaign and leaked e-mail

According to the indictment, by June or July 2016, Stone told “senior Trump campaign officials’’ that he knew WikiLeaks had damaging information about the Clinton campaign. He was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials inquiring about future releases.

After the release by WikiLeaks on July 22 2016, of e-mails stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), a senior Trump campaign official “was directed’’ to contact Stone about other damaging material, and he later told the Trump campaign about potential future releases, according to the indictment.

At the time of his false testimony to Congress, Stone was still in possession of many of the e-mails and text messages, including some from October 4 2016, according to Friday’s filing. Stone and a high-ranking member of the Trump campaign exchanged communications, and Stone said the group that had access to the stolen e-mails would release “a load every week going forward”.

He was also urging other witnesses to falsely testify, or to avoid it altogether, the indictment says. He told a person who was requested to voluntarily testify before a Congressional committee to pretend that he doesn’t know critical information that, in fact, he did know.

“If you testify, you’re a fool,” Stone texted the potential witness on December 1 2017, according to the filing. “Because of tromp I could never get away with a certain [sic] my Fifth Amendment rights but you can. I guarantee you you are the one who gets indicted for perjury if you’re stupid enough to testify.”

Dirty trickster

A self-described political showman and dirty trickster whose career dates to the Nixon administration, Stone was a Trump campaign aide until his abrupt departure in August 2015, but he remained an informal adviser.

Stone has given varying accounts about whether he had advance knowledge that WikiLeaks would post a cache of private e-mails stolen from the DNC, some of which embarrassed Democratic leaders and led to the resignation of the party chair in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Even so, he has acknowledged exchanging private Twitter messages with an account claiming to be Guccifer 2.0, a hacker persona linked to the Russian government. A US indictment of 12 Russian hackers thought to be responsible for the DNC e-mail theft referred to an unnamed American close to senior members of the Trump campaign who was in contact with the hackers. Stone told CNN just after the July indictment that he was “probably” that person.

Before the e-mails were made public in October of 2016, Stone gave a speech and posted a series of tweets that seemed to foreshadow their disclosure and acknowledge that he served as a “back channel to Assange”, referring to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 because of his concerns that he would be arrested if he left the building.