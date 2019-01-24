Trump delays speech until the government shutdown ends

Traditionally the president’s annual speech is delivered before a joint session of Congress in the ornate chamber of the House of Representatives.

In an effort to force the hand of Pelosi, who had already urged Trump to reschedule due to shutdown-related security shortcomings, the president wrote to her saying it would be “so very sad for our Country” if his speech could not be delivered on time and in the chamber.

Pelosi, who has become the face of Democratic opposition to Trump in Congress, pushed back, informing the president that the House would only agree to host him for his speech “when government has been opened”.

Trump now appears to have capitulated.

After his tweet late on Wednesday agreeing to delay his speech, Pelosi tweeted back saying she hopes he agrees to a deal that opens the government.

‘Will work for pay’

The shutdown, which has seen some 800,000 federal employees left without pay for a month, was triggered by Trump’s refusal to sign funding bills in December, in retaliation for Democratic opposition to funds for extending walls along the US-Mexico border.

With the closure of about one quarter of federal agencies affecting millions of Americans, hundreds of unpaid government workers used the power of protest to publicise their plight, holding a sit-in for hours at a congressional office building.

Some held up paper plates with messages including “Will work for pay”. With no solution in sight, many are bracing for Friday, when they expect to miss their second pay cheque in a row.

The House, now controlled by Democrats, has passed multiple bills that would re-open the government, but the Republican-run Senate is aligned with Trump’s push for border wall funding. The Senate votes have the potential to break the impasse, but since each requires 60 votes to advance in the 100-member chamber, their passage is unlikely.

With both sides locked in their positions, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell told the chamber “it’s time to make a deal”.

Even the Senate’s chaplain Barry Black took the rare step of weighing in, somberly intoning in his opening prayer Wednesday that “as some members of our armed forces seek sustenance at charity food pantries, and prepare to miss a second pay day, something has to give”.

Trump says he will not re-open the government before his wall funding comes through. Most Democrats oppose direct funds for wall construction, but some have begun publicly advocating for negotiating a solution that includes boosted border funding, including for border structures.

“Look, I think physical barriers are part of the solution,” congressman Steny Hoyer, the number two House Democrat, told Fox News. “We want to make sure that people who come into the US are authorised to do so. We’re for border security and I think we can get there.”

Government shutdowns are a disruptive political ritual that have occurred in various administrations and are almost unique to the American system. This one is the longest on record, and has left a broad swathe of federal workers unpaid — among them airport security officers, FBI agents, museum workers and US Coast Guard personnel.

AFP