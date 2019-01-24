World / Americas

Senate stirs with votes on bills to end US shutdown

President Trump, after being disinvited by House speaker Nancy Pelosi, now says he will only deliver state of union address when shutdown is over

24 January 2019 - 16:01 Richard Cowan
A furloughed U.S. government employee who would only give his name as Adam (L), David Hendrick (C), President of the American Federation of Government Employees local 263, and Kaymi Ross (R) an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, join a protest of the partial U.S government shutdown on day 33 of the shutdown in the Hart Senate office building in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2019. REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
A furloughed U.S. government employee who would only give his name as Adam (L), David Hendrick (C), President of the American Federation of Government Employees local 263, and Kaymi Ross (R) an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, join a protest of the partial U.S government shutdown on day 33 of the shutdown in the Hart Senate office building in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2019. REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Washington —  The Republican-led US Senate planned votes for Thursday on competing proposals, one broadly backed by Democrats and the other by Republicans, to end the partial government shutdown, both of which seemed unlikely to resolve the month-long impasse.

Republican President Donald Trump in December  triggered the shutdown, now in its 34th day, by demanding $5.7bn  for a US-Mexico border wall, opposed by Democrats, as part of any legislation to fund about a quarter of the government.

The longest such shutdown in US history has left 800,000 federal workers and private contractors without pay and struggling to make ends meet, with the effects on government services and the economy reverberating nationwide.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell plans a vote on a Democratic proposal to fund the government for three weeks but does not include the wall funding that Trump wants.

Its prospects looked dim in the Republican-controlled chamber, although at least one conservative senator reportedly plans to back it. The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives has passed similar bills, but Trump has rejected legislation that does not include the wall funding.

McConnell has previously said he would not consider legislation that Trump did not support. The mere fact that he is willing to allow for a vote suggests he may be trying to persuade lawmakers of both parties to compromise.

Senator Cory Gardner intends to vote for the bill, the Denver Post said, citing the his spokesperson.Representatives for the Colorado Republican could not be immediately reached for comment.

McConnell also planned to hold a vote on a separate bill that includes wall funding and a temporary extension of protections for “Dreamers”, hundreds of thousands of people brought to the US illegally as children, to reflect an offer Trump made on Saturday.

Democrats have dismissed Trump’s offer, saying they would not negotiate on border security before reopening the government and would not trade a temporary extension of the immigrants’ protections in return for a permanent border wall they have called ineffective, costly and immoral.

McConnell’s calculation may be that if both bills fail, that could convince Republicans and Democrats to seek a compromise.

One possibility emerged on Wednesday when House Democratic leaders floated the idea of giving Trump most or all of the money he seeks for security along the Mexican border but that could not be used to build a wall.

Representative James Clyburn, the number three House Democrat, said Democrats could fulfill Trump’s request for $5.7bn  for border security with technological tools such as drones, X-rays and sensors, as well as more border patrol agents.

On Wednesday, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat, essentially disinvited Trump from delivering the annual state of the union address in the House chamber until the government is fully open. Trump initially called her move “a disgrace”, before acquiescing in a late-night post on Twitter.

“I will do the address when the shutdown is over. I am not looking for an alternative venue because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House chamber,” he wrote. “I look forward to giving a ’great’ state of the union address in the near future!”

Pelosi responded on Twitter with a call to Trump to support House-passed legislation to end the government shutdown. “Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences,” she said.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week found more than half of Americans blamed Trump for the shutdown even as he has sought to shift blame to Democrats after saying in December he would be “proud” to close the government for border security.

Reuters

Trump delays speech until the government shutdown ends

The US president is ultimately obliged to bend to the will of the Democrat-controlled House and not give the state of the union address 
World
3 hours ago

US court undercuts Trump’s plan to re-open government by bartering Dreamers for a border wall

The US supreme court has, for now, left in place the programme protecting young illegal immigrants from deportation
World
1 day ago

Donald Trump’s wall won’t protect Democrats forever

The Democrats vague talk of technology and even a ‘smart wall’ at the southern border needs clarification and commitment
Opinion
5 days ago

Shutdown is starting to hurt Trump’s financial deregulation agenda

Administration’s plans to ease bank rules, overhaul corporate governance and boost financial innovation have are delayed
World
7 days ago

Most read

1.
Woman stands by Paris rape claim against Chris ...
World
2.
Italy gets slapped down at Davos from EU partners
World
3.
Venezuela's Maduro rallies military support as US ...
World / Americas
4.
Christine Lagarde warns against relying too much ...
World

Related Articles

Trump delays speech until the government shutdown ends
World / Americas

US court undercuts Trump’s plan to re-open government by bartering Dreamers for ...
World / Americas

Donald Trump’s wall won’t protect Democrats forever
Opinion

Shutdown is starting to hurt Trump’s financial deregulation agenda
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.