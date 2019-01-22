US court undercuts Trump’s plan to re-open government by bartering Dreamers for a border wall

Washington — US President Donald Trump’s bid to build a US-Mexico border wall and end a month-long partial government shutdown suffered a blow on Tuesday when the US supreme court, for now, left in place a programme protecting young illegal immigrants from deportation.

The border wall, government funding and “Dreamer” immigrants have become intertwined in an epic Washington battle being waged by the Republican president and Democrats in Congress. The supreme court ruling deprives Trump of a key bargaining chip.

Amid this battle, an array of government agencies have not been fully operating since December 22 and 800,000 federal employees are not being paid.

On Saturday, Trump proposed ending the government shutdown by fully funding the one quarter of US agencies that are affected. In return, he would get $5.7bn towards building a south-western border wall that Democrats oppose. Trump is also offering to restore temporary protections for Dreamer immigrants who were brought illegally into the US as minors.

In 2017, Trump moved to end the Dreamers’ protections, triggering a court battle.

Democrats promptly rejected Trump’s plan as insufficient, warning they will not trade a temporary restoration of the immigrants’ protections in return for a permanent border wall that they view as ineffective.

But with the supreme court refusing, at least during this term, to consider an administration appeal of lower court rulings allowing continued temporary protections for the immigrant youths, Trump may have lost his main negotiating point.