World / Americas

Far-right Jair Bolsonaro sells ‘new Brazil’ to Davos elite

The ‘Trump of the tropics’ says ‘true human rights’ are safe under his government as it will protect the right to life and safety of property

22 January 2019 - 18:20 agency staff
An officer shows the automatic translator to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) prior to delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 22 2019. Picture: AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI
An officer shows the automatic translator to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) prior to delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 22 2019. Picture: AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI

Davos — Far-right Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro touted a “new Brazil” in a speech to the world’s business elite in Davos on Tuesday, vowing an investment-friendly agenda and attacking left-wing politics in Latin America.

The new leader of the region’s biggest economy gave the keynote address at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF), where warnings are mounting of the dangers of a growth slowdown, yawning inequality and disastrous climate change.

US President Donald Trump, along with the leaders of France, Britain and Zimbabwe, have stayed away from the Swiss ski resort as they fight political fires back home.

A trip to Davos by US officials including secretary of state Mike Pompeo was also canceled by Trump, but Pompeo addressed the conference by video-link from Washington on a range of foreign-policy challenges, after Bolsonaro’s speech.

Like Trump, the “Mr Clean” Bolsonaro surfed a populist wave to ride to power, vowing an end to rampant corruption and a restoration of law and order in Brazil.

‘Changing our history’

However, staging his first foreign trip as president, Bolsonaro has left behind a scandal about suspicious payments involving his politician son Flávio Bolsonaro, who denies any wrongdoing.

Focusing instead on a pro-business message at the WEF,  Bolsonaro told his well-heeled audience that he was determined to open up Brazil’s economy, slash red tape and lower taxes. “I want to introduce to all of you the new Brazil we are building,” he said. “We are committed to changing our history.”

Addressing civil society’s deep concerns over his authoritarian leanings, Bolsonaro said “true human rights” were safe under his government as it would protect the right to life and safety of property.

In a nod to Venezuela and other regional hotbeds of socialism, he also said the left-wing would “not prevail” in Latin America. And he insisted the natural environment was also safe, despite fears that the new government will open up the Amazon rainforest further to agri-business and loggers.

Trump of the tropics 

While Bolsonaro’s promises on investment and deregulation have wowed the Brazilian stock market, he has also taken a page from the Trump playbook in bashing China.

If such trade tensions worry many of the Davos crowd, so does the threat of planetary economic dislocation caused by climate change, according to a WEF survey last week.

Greenpeace executive director Jennifer Morgan said Bolsonaro should not have been afforded the “prestigious platform” of the WEF in Davos, “because I think it just buttresses the type of approach  he is taking”. It was up to the company bosses present in Davos to push back and “actually prioritise the Amazon and reducing deforestation over their short-term business interest”, she told AFP, “because the Amazon is a fundamental part of how the whole planet works”.

However, a new analysis by the World Resources Institute says the world is on course to miss its “best chance” of preventing runaway climate change, by ensuring global greenhouse gas emissions peak in 2020.

The WEF week features an eclectic line-up of discussions devoted to issues such as mindful parenting in the digital age, chronic loneliness and harnessing artificial intelligence (AI)  without destroying jobs.

It is drawing some 3,000 political and business figures, including 65 government leaders from Germany, Israel and elsewhere.

Growth down, inequality up

While the gathering high in the Swiss Alps is dedicated to networking and schmoozing, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) started the week with a downbeat downgrade of its forecasts for global growth.

The IMF notably cited the US-China trade war, and Brexit clouds surrounding Britain’s divorce from the EU.

Trump pulled out of Davos because of the US budget shutdown then yanked his entire delegation, removing any prospect of trade peace-making in the Alps with Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan.

While economic growth is slowing, aid charity Oxfam warned the Davos elite that inequality around the world most certainly is not. The wealth of the world’s 26 richest people is now equivalent to that of the poorest half of humanity, Oxfam said, warning that such an imbalance was stoking popular anger and undermining democracies around the world.

Three of those billionaires are attending Davos — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, China’s richest man Jack Ma, and Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

AFP

JUSTICE MALALA: Brace yourselves: we’re in for a rocky ride

In the Americas, Brexit-addled Britain, China and Africa, 2019 has begun very badly indeed
News
15 days ago

CARTOON: Jair Bolsonaro’s real cleanup plan

Thursday December 13 2018
Opinion
1 month ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Brazil’s destructive environmental policy makes SA’s Brics co-operation untenable

The meeting of Brics political parties in SA was a reminder of the growing gulf between the values proclaimed by our democracy and those of the ...
Opinion
1 month ago

‘Trump of the tropics’ unlikely to tinker with Brazil-Africa trade ties

It remains to be seen what President Bolsonaro will do about Brazil's membership of Brics, writes Emile Myburgh
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Experts claim it is safe to treble limit for ...
World
2.
Slowdown is ‘no disaster’, China watchdog boss ...
World
3.
As election nears, Nigeria recommends 50% minimum ...
World / Africa
4.
US court undercuts Trump’s plan to re-open ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Brazil president eases gun laws with decree
World / Americas

FT: Global populism faces its darkest hour
Opinion / Columnists

Pompeo: Jair Bolsonaro will be ‘transformative’ for US-Brazil ties
World

Brazil has been ‘liberated from socialism’, declares new president Jair ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.