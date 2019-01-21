Missteps in Mexican pipeline blast trigger new scrutiny of fuel plan

Mexico City — Mexico’s new government knew a pipeline was leaking, but did not act for hours before a blast killed at least 85 people, a cabinet minister said on Sunday.

This has led to increased scrutiny of a push to stop fuel theft seen as the president’s first crackdown on crime.

State oil firm Pemex did not close the petrol pipe when first notified by the military, about four hours before Friday’s blast, because it considered the leak minimal, security minister Alfonso Durazo told reporters.

In the hours that followed, the leak grew and as many as 800 people brought plastic containers to the gushing duct, filling up with free fuel in what witnesses called an almost festive atmosphere.

Relatives of some of the victims said fuel shortages stemming from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan attracted people to the leak at the Tula-Tuxpan pipeline, a few miles from a major refinery.

In December, Lopez Obrador sent soldiers to refineries to help fight organised crime and white-collar fuel theft, while shutting down pipelines tapped by thieves. This action reduced theft, but in early January also led to shortages and queues at filling stations stretching for miles.

Soon after dark on Friday in the Tlahuelilpan district of the central Hidalgo state, petrol and fumes ignited in a fireball, killing at least 85 people and leaving a black scar on the land. Dozens were so badly charred they could be identified only through DNA testing, officials said.

Critics say the government did too little to stop people gathering at the scene before the explosion, it was too hasty in sending petrol through the duct after weeks of it being closed due to the theft crackdown and acted too slowly once the leak was detected.

Desperate for fuel

Half a dozen people told Reuters their relatives went to the leaking duct because they had been struggling to find fuel and were desperate to fill up cars to get to work or run their farms.

"A lot of innocent people came here, perhaps their car didn’t have enough gasoline for tomorrow, and they said ‘I’m just going to go for a few litres’,” said farmer Isidoro Velasco, who said his nephew, Mario Hidalgo, was probably killed.

Pemex had been in a rush to reopen the pipeline to avoid a new round of petrol shortages in Mexico City, said Gonzalo Monroy, head of Mexico-based energy consulting firm GMEC, citing conversations with oil industry professionals.

Disputing accounts that fuel thieves opened up the pipe, he said sources in Pemex indicated the fissure occurred at a spot Pemex had previously repaired, and gave way under the pressure of a new surge of fuel.

Pemex officials decided to keep fuel running after the first signs of a leak, and send a team to inspect it, he said.

Pemex did not respond to requests for comment.

When questioned about why it took so long to close the pipe’s valves after the leak was detected, Durazo said Pemex followed protocol. The explosion occurred half an hour after Pemex closed the valve, he said, because high-octane petrol remained in the pipe.

Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the disaster had not weakened his resolve to fight fuel theft.

“I won't take a single step backwards,” he said at the first of two news conferences. “I can only offer people apologies, if this action causes sacrifices, harm and inconveniences.”

Lopez Obrador said he hoped supply would normalise soon as Mexico bought more tanker trucks for road distribution.

If successful in uprooting a parallel fuel network that siphons off about $3bn worth of fuel from Pemex each year, the veteran leftist who won last year’s election on promises to root out endemic corruption will have scored a big early victory, strengthening ailing national oil company Pemex and helping stabilise fuel prices.

The blast, however, has raised the stakes.

Failure would probably not only erode his popularity but pose risks for the economy, the world’s sixth-biggest fuel market.

An opinion poll last week showed the fuel strategy was polarising with about half the population backing the measure despite queues at petrol stations and other difficulties.

Repeat attacks

Pemex initially took the Tula-Tuxpan pipeline out of service in late December as the government tried to protect it from gangs that had hit it 10 times in Tlahuelilpan, Pemex CEO Octavio Romero said on Saturday.

After Pemex began trying to restart operations on Wednesday, the line experienced four more attacks.

Romero said Pemex closed a valve at the pipeline on Friday after noting a drop in pressure from the leak. Pemex informed other authorities of the leak at 4.50pm, he said.

Responding to questions about why fuel kept flowing from the leak until the explosion, Lopez Obrador said that 10,000 barrels of petrol were accumulated in the pipeline between the Tula refinery and the village. Energy minister Rocio Nahle said the pipeline was pressurised.

Lopez Obrador said the army, which deployed just 25 soldiers before the explosion, gave orders for villagers to stay back, but were ignored.

