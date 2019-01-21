Colombia's ELN rebels say fatal car bomb was legitimate act of war

Colombia’s ELN rebel group on Monday claimed responsibility for last week’s car bomb attack against a police academy that killed 21 as a legitimate act of war and urged President Ivan Duque to return to the negotiating table.

In a statement on its website, the National Liberation Army (ELN) said it conducted the attack against a “military installation” where officials are trained to provide intelligence and actively participate in the war.

“The operation carried out against said installations and troops is lawful within the law of war, there were no noncombatant victims,” the ELN said.

In last Thursday’s attack, a gray Nissan Patrol SUV carrying about 80kgs of high explosive pentolite, broke through checkpoints onto the grounds of the General Santander School in the capital, Bogota, before it detonated, damaging hundreds of flats nearby.

Officials said the blast killed 20 cadets aged 18 to 23 and the driver, ELN explosives expert Jose Aldemar Rojas.

The car bombing — the worst in Colombia in nearly 16 years — brought tens of thousands of people out on the streets nationwide on Sunday, demonstrating against violence and in solidarity with the police. The attack heightened fear that a new wave of bombings had been launched in reaction to right-wing Duque.

The ELN, made up of about 2,000 fighters and said by the US and EU to be a terrorist organisation, began peace talks with the government of former President Juan Manuel Santos in February 2017, but Duque postponed them until the group stops attacks and frees all its hostages.

Duque on Friday asked Cuba, where talks were taking place, to capture and extradite 10 rebel leaders engaged in the talks.

The ELN, which was formed by radical Catholic priests in 1964, urged Duque to send a team of peace negotiators back to Havana to restart the talks that stalled when he took office in August.

“President Duque, we want to reiterate that war is not the future of Colombia, it is peace, so we remind you that the best thing for the country is to send your delegation to the table to give continuity to the peace process and the construction of the agreements started by the previous government,” the ELN said.