Trump decries Hondurans’ new US-bound caravan

As the procession left the town of San Pedro Sula under a steady rain on Monday night, one of the migrants summed up their plight: “We are leaving because there is crime and no work,” said Juan Garcia, 52.

More than 500 people set out from the centre of San Pedro Sula, which is 180km north of the capital Tegucigalpa.

It was from the same transport hub that about 2,000 Hondurans left on October 13 in the first of a series of US-bound caravans. That and other migrant flows from El Salvador and Guatemala came to total some 13,000 people.

More than half turned around and went home, eventually. Hundreds — down from much larger numbers late in 2018 — remain at the Mexican border with the US, held back by tougher border policies under Trump and support among his base for his proposed border wall.

Trump has refused to sign off on budgets for swaths of government departments in a showdown with Democrats over funding for his border wall project, leading to the longest government shutdown in US history.

The president has made the migrant caravans one of his main targets as part of his broader anti-immigration drive in mid-term elections in November 2018.

AFP