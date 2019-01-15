World / Americas

Brazil president eases gun laws with decree

The law allows 'good citizens' to own firearms, in a country with a homicide rate three times higher than what the UN classifies as endemic violence

15 January 2019
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brasília — On Tuesday, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro decreed the easing of national gun laws as part of his law-and-order agenda, despite fears it could aggravate already staggering violent crime.

The executive order, signed in a live television broadcast, allows “good citizens” to more easily own firearms, said Bolsonaro. “To guarantee the legitimate right of defence, as president, I am using this weapon,” he said, indicating the pen he then used to sign the decree.

Brazil recorded nearly 64,000 homicides in 2017, making it one of the most dangerous countries in the world outside of a war zone. According to a survey published last month by the Datafolha polling firm, 61% of Brazilians are opposed to generalised gun ownership.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and long-time lawmaker, took office two weeks ago after being elected in October on promises to crack down on crime and corruption. On the campaign trail he often mimicked a pistol by extending the thumb and forefinger of his hand.

Armed citizens

One of Bolsonaro’s key pledges was to roll back gun-control laws, on the premise that armed citizens would deter criminals. His decree makes it much easier for adults with no criminal record to buy up to four guns and keep them at home.

“I am very happy to be signing this decree, which is done so many good people, good citizens, can from this moment ensure peace inside their homes,” he said.

The decree does not extend to carrying weapons — concealed or otherwise — in public, which remains restricted to police, public or private security personnel, and the military. What it does do is broaden the scope of who can legally possess firearms and makes them more readily available.

It notably applies to residents in areas with a homicide rate of more than 10 per 100,000 inhabitants — which means every one of Brazil’s 27 states, as Bolsonaro’s chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni confirmed. “This will apply to the entire country,” Lorenzoni told Globo television.

Bolsonaro said the homicide threshold gets around the “subjectivity” of a previous requirement where a prospective gun owner needed to show the “necessity” of acquiring a firearm, which was often impossible to do.

Brazil’s overall homicide rate is 30.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, three times higher than the level the UN classifies as endemic violence. The country, the biggest in Latin America, has a population of 210-million.

‘Violence will fall’

Bolsonaro said the decree he signed was supported by a 2005 referendum in which 64% of Brazilians voted against a total ban on gun sales.

“The people decided to buy guns and ammunition and we cannot deprive those who wanted that at that time,” he said, criticising firearm-ownership restrictions brought in under former left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is now in prison for corruption.

A ministerial source told AFP that the new decree takes effect immediately, without needing congressional approval.

A group that monitors violence, the Forum for Public Security, echoed the concern of many in Brazil by saying Bolsonaro’s measure risks “increasing insecurity”. It said that several studies have shown an increase in the number of firearms in circulation correlates to a jump in the number of gun-related deaths.

But Bolsonaro does not agree. In a television interview last week, he said that, with less restrictive gun laws, “you can be sure that violence will fall”.

