Trump rejects report that he hid details of meetings with Putin

When asked why not release details of the nearly two-hour conversation, Trump said: ”I would, I don’t with care. I mean, I had a conversation like every president does. You sit with the president of various countries. We were talking about Israel and securing Israel and lots of other things. I’m not keeping anything under wraps, I couldn’t care less. I mean, it’s so ridiculous.”

He added: “Anybody could have listened to that meeting, that meeting is up for grabs.”

According to the Post, there is no detailed record of Trump’s personal talks with Putin at five locations over the past two years. The newspaper quotes unnamed current and former government officials as sources for the story.

Trump also told Fox when asked about Putin that “no collusion” has been found between his 2016 campaign and Russia, that he was a better candidate than Democrat Hillary Clinton, that the US economy “is the strongest in the world”, and that the Post is “basically the lobbyist for Amazon”, as both are owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Trump also took aim at an earlier story in The New York Times stating that the FBI launched a previously undisclosed counterintelligence investigation to determine whether he posed a national security threat, at the same time that it opened a criminal probe into possible obstruction of justice.

The FBI investigation was later folded into the broader probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and possible collaboration by the Trump campaign.

Fox asked if he had ever worked for Russia. “I think it's the most insulting thing I've ever been asked,” he said, without directly answering the question.