Former Trump ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen agrees to testify publicly before Congress

10 January 2019 - 23:27 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen in New York City, the US, on November 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Washington — President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen said on Thursday he has agreed to testify publicly before a US House of Representatives committee on February 7.

Cohen said in a statement he had accepted an invitation by the panel's Democratic chairman Elijah Cummings to appear publicly before the committee on oversight and government reform.

"I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired," Cohen said in the statement.

Cohen was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

Cohen, Trump's self-described longtime "fixer", pleaded guilty to the campaign finance charge in August and to making false statements in November.

The committee has a hearing with Cohen posted on its public schedule.

Reuters

