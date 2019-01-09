Brazilian oil bribery suspect linked to Vitol and Glencore arrested in US

New York — A Brazilian facing allegations that he bribed officials at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro on behalf of Vitol Group, Glencore and other major oil-trading groups has been arrested in the US.

Authorities said on Tuesday that Luiz Eduardo Loureiro Andrade was detained in the US on December 20, an arrest that was disclosed in a Brazilian court document seen by Reuters. He was arrested with the help of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Besides handling deportation cases, ICE investigates transnational crime.

An email included in the court document from a Brazilian federal police official based in Miami indicated that Andrade is being held in an undisclosed place in the US and that Brazil has requested his extradition. It was not clear when he may be sent back to Brazil.

ICE did not respond to requests for comment. An investigator with Brazil’s federal police confirmed the arrest, but declined to give more details.

Sweetheart deals

Andrade was charged in Brazil with acting as a middleman between top executives at Vitol, allegedly funnelling bribes to Petrobras officials in exchange for sweetheart deals from the state-run company. Officials allege that he also carried out the same services for Glencore and other big oil-trading groups to win sweetheart contracts with Petrobras.

Two former Trafigura executives were charged in the same scheme on December 14.

The cases are the latest part of Brazil's “car wash” investigation, launched in 2014 to investigate contracting graft at Petrobras. The probe and resulting trials have toppled scores of powerful business and political figures, including construction industry moguls and former presidents of Brazil and Peru.

Brazilian prosecutors have said they will pressure the middlemen charged and arrested to turn state’s witness and testify against powerful executives at the oil trading firms, the same method they have used for years to take down top targets.