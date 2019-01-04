Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro urges quick passage of bill to protect police

Sao Paulo/Rio de Janeiro — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has continued to set out priorities for his new administration, stressing his desire for the quick passage of a bill to protect security officials and measures to open up competition in the banking sector.

The far-right president, elected on a law-and-order platform, warned in a tweet that sky-high violence would only slow if laws are passed to provide police and soldiers freedom from prosecution when on active duty.

“The legislative, executive and judicial powers have to make this commitment urgently,” he tweeted.

Throughout the campaign, Bolsonaro said he wanted to give police and soldiers peace of mind while on often-violent operations, and he has also advocated broadening access to guns so people can defend themselves.

Critics argue those ideas only risk inflaming Brazil’s violent streets and worsening Brazil’s murder tally, nearly 64,000 people in 2017, a record.

Since his inauguration on Tuesday, Bolsonaro has used executive orders to open up Brazil’s economy, crack down on violent drug gangs and redraw the country’s foreign policy while pushing conservative social measures.

The fast pace continued on Friday, with central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn telling newspaper Valor Economico that Bolsonaro is likely to confer power on the central bank to approve the entrance of new foreign lenders into Brazil.

The move could foster competition in a highly concentrated banking system, in which the five largest banks hold 85% of total assets. Currently, foreign banks need a presidential decree to operate in Brazil.

Separately, newspaper Folha de S Paulo reported Bolsonaro is considering a higher tax on personal loans as a way to fund development projects in Brazil’s poor north and northeast.