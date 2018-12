From scooting suits to takkie traders: eight social trends that told us about the US economy in 2018

The choice says something about how economic activity is shaking out. Mark Muro and Jacob Whiton at the Brookings Institution found in a December analysis that job-creation in four key big tech industries — software publishing, data processing and hosting, computer systems design, and web publishing and search — employment is concentrating as it grows. The top 10 metro areas for digital services held 44.3% of all jobs in 2017, but captured 49.1% of new jobs added in the sector from 2015 to 2017.

3. Adult dorms

One dark side of winner-takes-all metro growth? It’s getting more expensive to live in cities. Rent inflation has been outpacing wage gains, leaving a growing share of urbanites struggling to pay bills.

Against that backdrop, adults have been moving into quasi-dorms and other types of shared housing in places like New York City. Office-sharing company WeWork has co-living locations in New York and the Washington area, the company Common Living rents shared spaces in San Francisco, Chicago and other big cities, and ALTA LIC, a high-rise in New York’s Long Island City, touts “microsuite layouts”. Fortunately for those who don’t favor communal living, a different sort of relief may lie ahead: home prices and rents are decelerating in many markets.

4. Insta-shopping

Regardless of geography, Americans shopped online in 2018 as e-commerce continued its relentless ascent. Instagram came into its own as a place to find or even buy everything from sustainable shoes to vintage clothes.

One of the brightest stars of insta-shopping speaks to a key change in the US’s buyer base. Google’s most-searched fashion brand of the year — right ahead of Louis Vuitton and Versace — was Fashion Nova, a social media-famous, budget-friendly clothier that markets itself to a diverse customer base. The brand paired up with rapper Cardi B for a sold-out collaboration in 2018. Millennials and Gen Z are far more diverse than prior generations, so it makes sense that they’d reshape commerce in their image.

5. Sneaker bubble?

In other fashion news, sneakers have been having a moment, and that continued in 2018. Buyers shell out eye-popping sums for cool kicks released in small batches, only to resell them for even more.

Streetwear isn’t the only place where investors have been searching for yield as the economy speeds towards its longest expansion on record with still-low rates. And while the fate of sneaker speculation remains to be seen, stocks have started coming back to Earth. Equity prices fell late in 2018 after rising steadily following President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.

6. Bitcoin versus cash coins