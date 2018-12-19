US to offer ‘black box’ nuclear waste tech to other nations

“That way you could address a country's concerns about spent fuel without transferring ownership of the technology to them,” said one of the sources.

The NNSA said a project to help other countries with nuclear waste was under way but declined to give details.

“We are in the conceptual phase of identifying approaches that could reduce the quantity of spent nuclear fuel without creating proliferation risks — a goal with significant economic and security benefits,” said NNSA spokesperson Dov Schwartz.

The effort is being led by NNSA deputy administrator for Defence Nuclear Nonproliferation Brent Park, a nuclear physicist and former associate lab director at the energy department’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, appointed by President Donald Trump in April.

The NNSA declined a Reuters request for an interview with Park.

The sources did not name countries to which the service would be marketed, or where the waste would be stored after it is run through the equipment. But they said they were concerned the processes under consideration could increase the risk of dangerous materials reaching militant groups or nations unfriendly to the US.

Former president Jimmy Carter banned nuclear waste reprocessing in 1977 because it chemically unlocks purer streams of uranium and plutonium, both of which could be used to make nuclear bombs.

Schwartz said the plans under consideration did not involve reprocessing, but declined to say what technologies could be used.

The sources familiar with the NNSA’s deliberations said there are three basic ways that the physical volume of nuclear waste can be reduced, all of which are costly. At least one of the techniques poses a security threat, they said.

The first, called consolidation, reduces the volume of nuclear waste by taking apart spent fuel assemblies and crunching the waste down to two times smaller than the original volume — an approach that is considered costly but which doesn’t add much security risk.

A second technique involves heating radioactive pellets in spent fuel assemblies. The process, which gives off gases that must be contained, results in a waste product that has more environmental and health risks.

A third approach called pyroprocessing — developed at the department of energy’s Argonne National Laboratory — puts spent fuel in liquid metal and runs an electric current through it. That reduces volume, but concentrates plutonium and uranium – making it a potential proliferation risk.

The nuclear community is divided on whether pyroprocessing fits the definition of reprocessing.

The Trump administration has made promoting nuclear technology abroad a high priority, as the US seeks to retain its edge as a leader in the industry, amid advancements by other nations like Russia, and France — both of which already offer customers services to take care of waste.

US reactor builder Westinghouse, which emerged from bankruptcy in August and is owned by Brookfield Asset Management, hopes to sell nuclear power technology to countries from Saudi Arabia to India, but faces stiff competition from Russia’s state-owned Rosatom.

US energy secretary Rick Perry visited Saudi Arabia in December for talks on a nuclear energy deal with the kingdom, despite pushback from legislators concerned about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The US is also struggling to support its own nuclear industry at home, with aging reactors shuttering, new projects elusive due to soaring costs, and an ongoing political stalemate over a permanent solution for mounting nuclear waste stockpiles.

The US produces about 2,000 tonnes of nuclear waste a year, and stores it in pools or in steel casks at about 60 commercial nuclear power plants in 30 states.

The federal government designated Nevada’s Yucca Mountain decades ago as the sole permanent US nuclear waste repository to solve the problem, spending about $13bn on the project, but it did not open due to local opposition.

Thomas Countryman, the state department’s top arms control officer in the Obama administration, said the government should make headway on the domestic problem before helping other countries.

“The primary issue on this front… is not that the US can’t offer a low-volume option to potential buyers; rather it's that the US still has no option for disposing of its own spent fuel,” he said

Edwin Lyman, a nuclear expert at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said: “It’s not the volume of the nuclear waste that’s the issue, but the radioactivity and heat it gives off as well as the fact that it remains dangerous for hundreds of thousands of years.”

