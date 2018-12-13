Michael Cohen is ‘supposed to know the law’, Trump tweets

In subsequent tweets on Thursday, Trump said he “did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, even if they apply” and that the charges against Cohen “were not criminal”.

Trump further said of Cohen: “Those charges were just agreed to by him in order to embarrass the president and get a much-reduced prison sentence, which he did — including the fact that his family was temporarily let off the hook.”

Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, said on Wednesday that he was willing to reveal publicly what he knew about Trump once special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was finished.

The special counsel’s team interviewed Cohen for about 70 hours, but little is known about what he shared. Cohen has admitted to lying to Congress and Mueller’s investigators about the timing of a proposed Trump tower in Moscow and Trump’s involvement in the project.

Davis said that false testimony was shared with the White House before Cohen submitted it to Congress and it is possible Trump was aware at the time that Cohen would make false statements.

Cohen pleaded guilty in New York in August, saying that “Individual-1” (widely identified as Trump) schemed to silence two women about affairs with the Republican candidate before the 2016 election. Cohen acknowledged that such payments amounted to illegal campaign donations — and said he arranged for them at Trump’s behest.

It was also disclosed on Wednesday in court filings related to Cohen that at least one unidentified aide to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign joined the attorney in an August 2015 meeting with the publisher of the National Enquirer to discuss suppressing negative news stories during the election.

