How Chile is driving electric vehicle rollout in Latin America

Santiago — A massive cargo ship docked in the Chilean port of San Antonio at the end of November, carrying in its belly the first 100 electric buses from China that Chileans hope will revolutionise their public transport system.

Chile’s ambitious plan to face down its capital Santiago’s notorious smog problem includes the rollout of electric scooters, cars and taxis, as well as trucks for use in the mining industry.

Mineral-rich Chile — which is not only the world’s largest copper producer but also the second-largest producer of lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries — aims to increase the number of electric vehicles tenfold by 2022.

Energy minister Susana Jiménez said the government wanted electric vehicles to account for 40% of Chile's private fleet and 100% of public transportation on the roads by 2050. The initiative puts Chile at the forefront of clean mobility in Latin America, as well as among developing countries worldwide.

But it represents a significant challenge given the persistently high price of electric vehicles and the paucity of charging points in the country. Chile has just 40 public charging stations, half of them in Santiago, according to the energy ministry.

Enthusiasts of the new technology prefer to focus on the pluses of clean motoring, such as the reduction in noise and air pollution as well as lower fuel costs.