World / Americas

Russia again tried to 'muck around' in US vote, US defence secretary says

Ahead of the midterm elections, Twitter and Facebook shut down thousands of Russian-controlled accounts

02 December 2018 - 11:02 Agency Staff
U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis. Picture: REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis. Picture: REUTERS

Washington - US defence secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday that Russia tried to meddle in the US midterm elections last month -- just as it did in the 2016 vote that brought President Donald Trump to power.

The already strained ties between Washington and Moscow have "no doubt" worsened over Russia's continued attempts to interfere in the US voting process, Mattis said at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "tried again to muck around in our elections this last month, and we are seeing a continued effort along those lines," the Pentagon chief said.

Putin has "continued efforts to try to subvert democratic processes that must be defended," Mattis said, stressing he was unsure whether there were growing threats from Russia.

"We'll do whatever is necessary to defend them."

Mattis spoke as President Donald Trump suddenly scrapped a planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit of world leaders in Buenos Aires, Argentina, citing a Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Ahead of last month's vote, Twitter and Facebook shut down thousands of Russian-controlled accounts, while 14 people from Russia's notorious troll farm, the Internet Research Agency, were indicted.

And US law enforcement agencies warned that "Americans should be aware that foreign actors -- and Russia in particular -- continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord."

The troll farm's finance chief, named as Yelena Khusyainova, was indicted by the US Justice Department days before the November 6 midterms, becoming the first person to face charges of interfering in the US vote.

Russia in turn condemned the US for indicting her, saying the accusations were fabricated in order to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

Trump himself is at the center of a probe into whether his 2016 presidential campaign conspired with Russian operatives to tilt the election in his favor.

AFP

Facebook says it did not try to mislead the public about Russian propaganda

Facebook says, however, it is ending a contract with Republican lobbying company Definers Public Affairs, which specialises in opposition research, ...
Companies
16 days ago

Ivanka Trump’s ‘transitional’ e-mails all above board, lawyer insists

Spokesman for Donald Trump’s daughter’s lawyer defends her use of a private account that in some cases was used to e-mail government officials
World
12 days ago

SIMON BARBER: Democrats and Mueller lie in wait for bumbling Trump

The US president faces more pressure from opponents after the midterm elections
Opinion
17 days ago

TIM COHEN: Midterm results show Trump has big chance of winning second term

Given US history, president presided over a normal loss of seats
Opinion
16 days ago

Most read

1.
Russia again tried to 'muck around' in US vote, ...
World / Americas
2.
What are the ethics of baby gene-editing?
World
3.
US, China declare 90-day halt to new tariffs, as ...
World
4.
Apart from Bush tributes, G20 leaders agree on ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.