World / Americas

Former US president George H.W. Bush dead at 94

Bush was the 41st president of the United States

01 December 2018 - 09:13 Steve Gorman
Former US president George H.W. Bush attends Super Bowl 51 in February 2017. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ PATRICK SMITH
Former US president George H.W. Bush attends Super Bowl 51 in February 2017. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ PATRICK SMITH

Former US president George H.W. Bush, who presided over the end of the Cold War and routed Saddam Hussein's Iraqi army but lost a chance for a second term after breaking a no-new-taxes pledge, died on Friday at the age of 94, a family spokesman said.

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors. His death at 10:10 p.m. Central time was announced in a statement issued by longtime spokesman Jim McGrath. No further details about the circumstances of his death were immediately available.

He was the father of former President George W. Bush, who served two terms in the White House from 2001 through 2008, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Republican nomination for president.

The elder Bush, a Republican like his sons, also served as vice president for eight years during Ronald Reagan's two terms as president, before being elected to the White House himself.

He defeated former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee, in the 1988 presidential campaign, and lost his 1992 re-election bid to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Bush's death came seven months after that of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, to whom he was married for 73 years.

The former president, who served as a US naval aviator during World War Two, had attended his wife's funeral in Houston in a wheelchair and wore a pair of colorful socks festooned with books, in honor of his late wife's commitment to literacy.

Reuters

Past presidents, family and friends bid farewell to Barbara Bush

Bush, who died Tuesday aged 92, was remembered for her friendship, her wit and her strength
World
7 months ago

Trump decries scrutiny of ‘very legal’ real-estate business

The US president called ex-lawyer Michael Cohen a liar and a weak person as he again pleaded innocence in the aborted Moscow Trump Tower deal
World
19 hours ago

The last remaining WW2 Spitfire pilots

It’s the end of an era for a blazing group of pilots whose planes lit up the skies during World War 2, writes Archie Henderson
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Former US president George H.W. Bush dead at 94
World / Americas
2.
FDA approves ‘in-vivo’ gene-editing research
World
3.
Vietnam jails rights activist for posting defaced ...
World / Asia
4.
Financial security speaks louder than love, says ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.